You May Soon Be Able To Turn Your Hellcat Redeye Into A 1,000-HP Almost-Demon 170

The Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat Redeye are already obnoxiously powerful. Even though they’re only rear-wheel drive, they make 797 hp and can hit 60 mph in less than four seconds if you get the perfect launch — n ot that most drivers will do anything other than roast the rear tires if they try. But they’re still not as powerful as the 1,025-hp Challenger Demon 170. Dodge only plans to build 3,000 of those for the U.S., though, which makes getting one tricky and expensive. Unless you go through the back door.

CarBuzz reports that according to screenshots posted on a Hellcat fan forum, Dodge has plans to let Redeye owners give their cars a Demon 170-rivaling 1,000 hp. The parts for the conversion were reportedly originally posted on Dodge’s aftermarket site Direct Connect before being taken down. So while it may not be officially official just yet, we have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before you can turn your overpowered family sedan into a 1,000-hp overpowered family sedan.

Exact pricing is still a mystery, but since it will reportedly take 20 hours of labor to install all the necessary parts, don’t expect the conversion to be cheap. You’ll also have to pay for a new air filter and thermostat, a pulley borrowed from the Helephant V8, new cylinder heads, a fuel pump that can run E85, new injectors, new gaskets, new headers, new spark plugs and more. It’s possible you’ll come out the other side ahead of where you’d be if you just bought a Demon 170 at MSRP, but if you couldn’t get an allocation, it may still be worth the high cost.

If you decide to convert your Redeye, you will, however, reportedly have to have the work done at a Dodge Power Broker dealership. But the good news is, it will apparently come with a 24-month warranty for the parts, so if your engine blows up, at least you’ll be covered.