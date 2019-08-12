It’s Toyota Supra season at dealerships, otherwise known as that time when your BMW jokes benefit from a slight renaissance in popularity—“Will they accept it at the BMW service centers? Ha, ha! Get it?”—before they get worn out again. But that also means it’s markup season, like this recent Supra listed by a Florida dealership for about $140,000 over MSRP.

The car didn’t sell for quite that much, but the dealership did tell Jalopnik that someone paid six figures for it.

We originally saw this Supra Launch Edition on Autotrader two weeks ago, listed by Toyota Kia of Vero Beach and marked up to a full $198,563 over its $55,250 base MSRP. The Launch Edition trim is reserved for the first 1,500 new Supras, and includes appearance features like red side mirrors, black wheels and special badges, making it super-duper special for people who care at all about that kind of thing. That means markups.

But in the week or so after we wrote about the apparent $200,000 Supra, its price on Autotrader mysteriously dropped to $58,361—close to, if not exactly, MSRP, depending on how it was specced out. As of this writing, the listing is still there with that price on it.

Jalopnik called to ask about the massive price change last week and didn’t hear back, but a dealership representative said over the phone on Monday that the car had already been sold for $100,000. The representative didn’t say why the price was changed or why the listing was still up if the car was gone, other than telling Jalopnik that the current price on the listing is the car’s MSRP.

Looking at other listings, $80,000 to $100,000 is where a lot of dealerships are advertising their red-mirrored Launch Editions. The listed MSRPs for those cars hover in the $58,000 range, so it makes sense that someone paid that much for the car in Florida. Supply and demand, you know.

While a $100,000 sale price isn’t as exaggerated as buying the car for far more than triple MSRP, where this Supra was originally listed, committing an extra $40,000 over MSRP to a car that will soon be all over the place just to get the special badges is, well, a commitment.

But as we all know, there are plenty of people out there willing to make that commitment—even if they’re also committing to at least three months of BMW jokes along with it.