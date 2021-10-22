The U.S. Grand Prix is this weekend, at Circuit of the Americas in sunny Austin, Texas. Many Formula 1 drivers enjoy their yearly trip to the States, but I think it’s fair to say none more so than Daniel Ricciardo, who hails from Australia, the Texas of England.



Advertisement

I tend to avoid posting about the goofy things drivers, or celebrities in general, do or post online. But it’s Friday, and I watched the video below and it made me smile the widest I have all week, so what the hell.

In the video below, F1's Lawrence Barretto asked Ricciardo a question and here’s how he responded:

“That accent cycled through so many different accents,” our own North Carolina native Collin Woodard messaged in Slack after watching the clip. Yes, Danny Ric’s Texan still needs some work, but damn if the guy doesn’t get an A+ for effort. And for dropping a “hell boogedy” in there — he’s definitely got the vocabulary down, at least to this Pennsylvanian who’s spent all of four days in Austin over the course of his life.

Anyway, Ricciardo is entering the weekend in the appropriate attire, too. Here’s the helmet he’ll be wearing, courtesy of Jens Munser Designs:

G/O Media may get a commission 11% off Tresalto Auto Trim Removal Tool Set Manage your car car cables!

A great way to hid the loose wires from your phone charger or even a dash cam you just installed. Buy at Amazon for $13

I need a windbreaker with “McLaren Service Plus” embroidered on the breast and the back, like, yesterday. Ricciardo will of course lap COTA in The Intimidator’s 1984 No. 3 Chevy before Sunday’s race — the culmination of his bet with McLaren boss Zak Brown for nabbing a podium (ahem, race win) this year — so it all checks out.

Oh, and yesterday, this happened:

Advertisement

Ricciardo ended Friday’s Free Practice 1 session in 16th, 2.5 seconds off Valtteri Bottas’ lead time. His teammate Lando Norris fell eighth on the timing boards. The Aussie’s last race in Turkey was nothing to celebrate, as he finished 13th after stopping for new tires too early and lost two spots in the last two laps of the race.

I’d like to think his spiritual home field advantage will work in his favor this weekend. After all, I’ve heard he draws his power from the clay under the track.