It’s been quite a while since the last time we all got to see each other in person, my good Jalops. It seems like a lifetime, in fact, since the last U.S. Grand Prix, back in 2019. So come on out and hang with us this Saturday to celebrate fast cars and chilling in person.

Advertisement

We’re hosting a delightful event this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. local time at Lustre Pearl East. Joining us will mean you miss the Billy Joel concert. I won’t be offended if you have a burning desire to shout “We Didn’t Start the Fire” after the goings-on of the past few years and can’t make it.

These meet-ups are very informal and casual, so don’t worry about dressing to the nines, showing up behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, or anything like that. The bar will also be open to non-meetup patrons, but I’ll be equipped with a Jalopnik sign to let you know where to go. And, of course, if you see a big, obnoxious Chevy Suburban from 1996 outfitted in race car stickers in the parking lot, you’ll know you’ve come to the right place.

And if you’re planning on drinking, please exercise plenty of responsibility. Don’t drive under the influence. Bring a buddy to act as your designated driver, or nab an Uber.

As a note, Lustre Pearl East does close at 11 p.m. CT; if you want to bring the party to a different bar, feel free, but I will be going home because I will be making a 50 mile drive each way this weekend.

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Prextex Halloween Decorations Get your home in the holiday spirit

There’s plenty to choose from so you still have time to make your house a howlin’ good time. Buy at Amazon

Where: Lustre Pearl East, 114 Linden St., Austin, Texas 78702. (There are a few different Lustre Pearl locations in Austin — you want Lustre Pearl East, specifically. Not Lustre Pearl South, or Lustre Pearl Rainey, and definitely not Lustre Pearl Denver. If you’ve gone to Colorado, you’ve gone to the wrong place.)

When: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. CT

Who: Me, you, and several former Jalopnik contributors like Alanis King. I give you my express permission to roast her about her terrible pizza take and her love of Criss Angel.

Advertisement

Food: There are plenty of tasty eats, and you can check out the menu here. There isn’t a single thing at Lustre Pearl that I wouldn’t recommend.

Parking: There’s street parking around the bar, along with a parking lot.

RSVP? Don’t worry about it.

COVID-19 Regulations: Lustre Pearl East does ask that you wear a mask to enter the bar and maintain some social distancing, but much of the bar is open-air and outdoors.



Advertisement

We’re looking forward to seeing you there!