Daniel Ricciardo Is Out Of Formula 1 Again, This Time With A Broken Wrist

Fan favorite Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo made headlines just two races ago when it was announced he’d be replacing rookie Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri halfway through the season. Now, the Australian is once again leaving the F1 paddock, this time thanks to a broken wrist sustained in a practice crash ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. He’ll be replaced by Liam Lawson, a Red Bull Junior driver.

During Free Practice 2, Ricciardo cra shed into t he barriers of Zandvoort’s banked Turn 3 as he tried to avoid making contact with the McLaren of Oscar Piastri, which had also made contact with the wall. Motorsport.com reports that Ricciardo’s wheel snapped violently after he made contact, and he came on the team radio to inform the team he was suffering from wrist pain.

Advertisement

After being examined in the circuit’s media center, Ricciardo was taken to a nearby hospital for X-rays, which determined that he had broken his left wrist. Helmut Marko, a Red Bull advisor, confirmed that Ricciardo will be out for the Dutch Grand Prix.

While AlphaTauri had the opportunity to do the funniest thing in the world (i.e. bring Nyck de Vries back into the fold for what would have been the Dutch driver’s home race ), it instead opted for the more sensible route: bringing in Red Bull Junior Liam Lawson, who serves as the reserve for both Red Bull affiliated F1 teams.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lawson will get behind the wheel of Ricciardo’s AlphaTauri beginning with tomorrow morning’s Free Practice 3 session.

It’s a tough break for Ricciardo; the Australian was canned by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season, and he failed to line up another contract before the beginning of 2023. It was only after de Vries got the chop that Ricciardo was invited back into the F1 fold, a mere two races ago.

Advertisement

The full extent of Ricciardo’s injury is currently unknown, but a significant wrist i njury could mean he’s benched for several more Grands Prix.