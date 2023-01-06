Daihatsu Midget II, Honda Goldwing Trike, DeTomaso Pantera: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

In the immortal words of Rebecca Black: It’s Friday. Did you know that Black still writes and records music, and that her new stuff goes extremely hard? Now you do. She’s got an album coming out this year, so now you have something new to look forward to in 2023.

Of course, that’s not the only thing coming up this year. You also get to look forward to plenty of installments of this slideshow, wrapping up every week with fifteen new listings for the internet’s Dopest Cars. Oh hey, here’s one of those slideshows now!