This listing begins with a caveat: This car is almost certainly not in the U.S. legally. Sure, there are Renault Sport Spiders around that have had all the Is dotted and Ts crossed on their paperwork, but there’s also this 1999 model that’s already sitting in the States. I’m no mathemagician, but I don’t think The Matrix is 25 years old yet.

Of course, that’s not the seller’s fault. They claim to have purchased it from a California collector, who claims to have picked it up in the mid-aughts from some dealership “in northwest.” But does it really matter? Even with the danger of seizure hanging over your head, are you telling me you wouldn’t enjoy taking this Spider out? ‘Tis better to have loved and lost.