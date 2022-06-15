In an age where everything is getting more expensive, it seems one thing isn’t: Owning a Bugatti. That’s because the cost of admission into one of the most prestigious automotive brands in the world just got a whole lot lower. No, the French manufacturer didn’t make a budget supercar — it made an electric scooter… that you can buy… for under $1,000… at Costco.

Eat your heart out, Walmart.

We first reported on the Bugatti you could actually afford at the beginning of the year, and now it seems they’ve hit store shelves. That’s right. You can now go to Costco.com and buy your very own Scootgatti.

Advertisement

There’s currently one one review on the site for the Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter (weird that it’s 9.0 considering this is the first one) and it’s very positive: Five stars to be exact!

It was posted just a day ago, and user Provenuts called it “SOLID!!!”

“We picked up 2 units in store. Very easy setup, fancy packaging inside. Solid frame, smooth ride for the most part but the run flat solid tire without suspension can be a little bumpy on cement expansion joints,” Provenuts wrote. “Cool auto cruise at top speed, nice turn indicators but don’t drop it because the lights are at the end of handle bar.”

Advertisement

I don’t know about you all, but I trust Provenuts with my life.

If you thought $919.99 wasn’t too bad a price for a Bugatti, wait until I tell you the cost of shipping: IT’S FREE. In an age where manufacturers are bending customers over backwards with destination charges, Bugatti said no — or as the French say, non.

Advertisement

Much like how Bugatti has teamed up with Rimac to produce EV supercars, the company paired with a U.S. company — Bytech International — for its electric scooter.

It’s powered by a 600-watt electric motor features a magnesium alloy frame and can carry your thicc 242-pound ass between 20 and 25 miles on a single charge. The whole package weighs 35 pounds, and power is sent to the rear, which is something no Bugatti has touted since the Eisenhower administration.

Advertisement

It’s even got lights and blinkers as well as three different drive modes! Don’t forget your Bugooter also has an LED display for speed and battery. My car doesn’t even have that.

$920 may be a bit rich for my blood, but hey, Provenuts likes it, so maybe you will too.