Good news fellow plebeians! Bugatti has unveiled a vehicle we common folk may actually be able to afford… and it’s an EV. Sounds too good to be true? It is. The French hypercar maker unveiled its first electric scooter at CES. Exciting, I know.

Advertisement

Bugatti teamed up with U.S. company Bytech International – who describes themselves as “an active trendsetter in the mobile accessories industry” – to unveil an all-electric foldable scooter.

The scooter rides on nine inch wheels and is powered by a 700-watt electric motor. That’s good enough to help it climb up a 15 degree incline. Electric charge comes from a 36 volt, 10 amp hour battery that will give it about a 22 mile range. The battery can be removed and recharged from a regular wall outlet in around 4 hours. A magnesium alloy frame means it only weighs 35 pounds.

Because this is a Bugatti and not some run of the mill e-scooter, it comes with some niceties you would expect from a company that exclusively makes cars costing over $1,000,000. It has a digital dash that includes speed and battery light, as well as a real light that projects the famous “EB” logo, so those riding behind you know you’re better than them.



Safety features include things like turn signals, a headlight and a taillight.

If you’re expecting any sort of breakneck speeds from the Bugatti scooter think again. The scooter has three drive modes – Economy, City and Sport. Each mode will give you top speeds of 9mph, 12.5 mph and 18.5 mph respectively. Though those speeds will probably go down depending on how much you weigh. It’s rated to carry riders up to 242 pounds.

Advertisement

It’s hard to say who this scooter is really for. Pricing hasn’t been released yet, but it’s probably safe to assume it will cost a fair bit more than regular e-scooters, meaning it will most likely be out of the price range for regular folks. It’s also hard to imagine people who already own Bugattis will bother to have an e-scooter as well.



Advertisement

There is just one group this scooter is for – YouTubers who can post a video saying “I bought the world’s cheapest Bugatti.”