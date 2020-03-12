Coronavirus Pushes Fast & Furious 9 Back To April 2021

Screenshot : YouTube

The trailers were out, the date was set, the tank tops were tattered and The Rock was lathered, but the Fast & Furious Family, no matter how ambitious, were not enough to stand up to the global Coronavirus.

As auto shows cancel or reschedule, governments urge social distancing, and the world’s stores run out of alcohol jelly over Coronavirus fears, movie studios are realizing they’re going to have a harder time getting people into theaters in two months. That’s why the next Fast & Furious movie is delayed until April 21.

Vin Diesel made the announcement on social media, courtesy of Universal Studios:

We feel all the love and the anticipation you have for the next chapter in our saga. That’s why it’s especially tough to let you know that we have to move the release date of the film. It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. While we know there is disappointment in having to wait a little while longer, this move is made with the safety of everyone as our foremost consideration.﻿



Fast 9 is the second major action blockbuster in as many weeks to announce a premiere delay, with the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die, moving its release date from next month back to November later this year. It’s very likely, as new cases continue to be reported and local and federal governments urge people to plan for quarantine, we’re going to see more movies move, more events cancel, and likely even venues like movie theaters temporarily suspending operations.

Watching Vin Diesel harpoon a submarine in a Dodge Charger is not worth spreading what has the potential to be a very deadly virus, so I can’t be mad at this. Here’s hoping everything is fine in a year’s time!