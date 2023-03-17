Consumer Reports' 10 Best Deals on Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Right Now

News

Consumer Reports' 10 Best Deals on Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Right Now

Are they the most exciting choices in the world? Nope. But they do get good fuel economy.

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (1)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Acura Integra
Photo: Acura

A Dodge Viper and a Ford F-150 Raptor R are both fun to drive in their own way, but neither one is what someone would call fuel-efficient. If you’ve got a lot of driving to do, you’re probably going to want to buy something that does better than the Raptor R’s EPA-rated 12 mpg combined. You’ll probably be giving up some of your driving enjoyment in the process, but that’s just life sometimes.

Recently, Consumer Reports decided to figure out which fuel-efficient vehicles are the best deals right now in various segments. But the news isn’t great. If you want a well-reviewed car that doesn’t burn a lot of gas, you reportedly won’t be able to find any of those cars below MSRP. Compared to the competition, though, these 10 vehicles are as good as the deals get right now.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 12

Lexus ES Hybrid

Lexus ES Hybrid

Lexus ES Hybrid
Photo: Lexus

The Lexus ES 300h is CR’s top pick for midsized luxury cars and gets an EPA-rated 43 mpg city and 44 mpg highway with a combined rating of 44 mpg. Its average transaction price of $43,758 is $1,118 over MSRP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 12

Lexus UX

Lexus UX

Lexus UX
Photo: Lexus

The Lexus UX is CR’s third pick for entry-level luxury crossovers. If you go with the front-wheel-drive version, the Lexus UX 250h is EPA-rated at 43 mpg city, 41 mpg highway and 42 mpg combined. And its average transaction price is $37,970, which is $1,230 over MSRP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 12

Acura Integra

Acura Integra

Acura Integra
Photo: Acura

The Acura Integra is CR’s number-one choice for entry-level luxury sedans. According to the EPA, the Acura Integra gets as high as 30 mpg city, 37 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined. And with an average transaction price of $34,444, the Integra is selling for $1,144 over sticker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 12

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Toyota Camry Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Camry Hybrid is CR’s top pick for midsize sedans. Opt for the Camry Hybrid LE, and you’ll get a car that’s EPA rated at 51 mpg city, 53 mpg highway and 52 mpg combined. And with an average transaction price of $29,361, it’s currently selling for $1,006 over MSRP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 12

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota Highlander Hybrid is CR’s second choice among three-row midsize crossovers. In front-wheel-drive form, the Highlander Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg city, 35 mpg highway and 36 mpg combined. Its current average transaction price is $46,547, which is $1,727 more than sticker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 12

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid is currently CR’s third choice among compact crossovers. And yet, it’s rated by the EPA at 37 mpg city, 36 mpg highway and 37 mpg combined. Its average transaction price of $36,013 is $1,703 over MSRP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 12

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

Consumer Reports says the Hyundai Ioniq 5 ranks ninth among compact luxury crossovers. It’s also an electric vehicle, so it doesn’t use gas, but the EPA rates the long-range version at 132 MPGe city, 98 MPGe city and 114 MPGe combined. With an average transaction price of $53,821, it’s currently selling for an average of $2,871 over sticker.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 12

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid (not to be confused with the plug-in RAV4 Prime) is currently CR’s eighth choice among compact crossovers. But it’s EPA-rated at 41 mpg city, 38 mpg highway and 40 mpg combined. It’s currently selling at an average price of $34,096, up $1,861 over MSRP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 12

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid

Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid
Photo: Hyundai

The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid is CR’s number-one choice for a midsize crossover. And it’s rated by the EPA at 33 mpg city, 30 mpg highway and 32 mpg combined. Its average transaction price is $42,127, which is $2,357 more than MSRP.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 12

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Toyota Corolla Hybrid
Photo: Toyota

Among compact sedans, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid is CR’s top pick. In front-wheel-drive form, the Corolla Hybrid gets an EPA-estimated 53 mpg city, 46 mpg highway and 50 mpg combined. It’s also the least expensive vehicle on this list with an average transaction price of $22,870, $1,320 more than MSRP.

Advertisement

12 / 12