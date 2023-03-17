Consumer Reports' 10 Best Deals on Fuel-Efficient Cars and SUVs Right Now

A Dodge Viper and a Ford F-150 Raptor R are both fun to drive in their own way, but neither one is what someone would call fuel-efficient. If you’ve got a lot of driving to do, you’re probably going to want to buy something that does better than the Raptor R’s EPA-rated 12 mpg combined. You’ll probably be giving up some of your driving enjoyment in the process, but that’s just life sometimes.

Recently, Consumer Reports decided to figure out which fuel-efficient vehicles are the best deals right now in various segments. But the news isn’t great. If you want a well-reviewed car that doesn’t burn a lot of gas, you reportedly won’t be able to find any of those cars below MSRP. Compared to the competition, though, these 10 vehicles are as good as the deals get right now.