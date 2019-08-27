Congress, Now Is The Time For Action Against The Evil Crimes Of Netflix (Not So Fast—I’m Furious)

Photo : The Fast and the Furious

Night after night, after endlessly scrolling through Netflix and searching desperately for something to watch, I’d always find myself returning to its Fast and Furious offerings. It was a happy time in my life, but it’s soon coming to an end.

A year ago, the digital streaming service added The Fast and the Furious (very good), 2 Fast 2 Furious (bad) and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (objectively the best) to its lineup. But the three will now be removed on Sept. 1, The Drive has learned. That’s right, you have a little less than a week to get your fill before they’re gone.

The removal is likely because the animated Fast and Furious series, called simply Fast & Furious, is coming soon.

A new family is racing their way to Netflix. And judging by their speed, it won’t take them long to get there! The all-new animated series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sXsfXm3oLz — Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) June 13, 2019

Needless to say, I’m furious—nay, apoplectic—about the movies going away. Now what am I supposed to watch while I cook, work out, commute to work, fold my laundry, brush my teeth and sleep? What, Netflix!?

Although, let’s be real. If you were a real die-hard fan, you’d already have the movies saved to a hard drive somewhere.