Drive Free or Die.
Movies

Congress, Now Is The Time For Action Against The Evil Crimes Of Netflix (Not So Fast—I’m Furious)

Kristen Lee
Filed to:Fast and Furious
11.2K
85
Save
Photo: The Fast and the Furious

Night after night, after endlessly scrolling through Netflix and searching desperately for something to watch, I’d always find myself returning to its Fast and Furious offerings. It was a happy time in my life, but it’s soon coming to an end.

A year ago, the digital streaming service added The Fast and the Furious (very good), 2 Fast 2 Furious (bad) and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (objectively the best) to its lineup. But the three will now be removed on Sept. 1, The Drive has learned. That’s right, you have a little less than a week to get your fill before they’re gone.

The removal is likely because the animated Fast and Furious series, called simply Fast & Furious, is coming soon.

A new family is racing their way to Netflix. And judging by their speed, it won’t take them long to get there! The all-new animated series, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/sXsfXm3oLz

— Fast & Furious (@FastFurious) June 13, 2019

Needless to say, I’m furious—nay, apoplectic—about the movies going away. Now what am I supposed to watch while I cook, work out, commute to work, fold my laundry, brush my teeth and sleep? What, Netflix!?

Although, let’s be real. If you were a real die-hard fan, you’d already have the movies saved to a hard drive somewhere.

Share This Story

https://jalopnik.com/congress-now-is-the-time-for-action-against-the-evil-c-1837611570

Granny-shifting, not double clutching like you should.

The Nissan Skyline in 2Fast 2Furious Beat a Dodge Neon SRT-4 for the Role
This A Cappella Dub of Tokyo Drift Is a Thing of Beauty and Wonder
Hobbs & Shaw Is Fun But It's No Fast And Furious Movie

About the author

Kristen Lee
Kristen Lee

Writer at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.

EmailTwitterPosts