There have been plenty of iconic race cars over the years, but the 555-branded Subaru that competed in the World Rally Championship in the mid 90s is one that holds a special place in many hearts.

The distinctive blue and yellow cars driven by Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz Sr won events in Greece, New Zealand and Great Britain, and helped the team finish second in the 1994 constructor’s competition.

Now, rally fans have a chance to own one of these cars, as a 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A rally car is heading for the auction block this weekend.

The example on offer was driven by McRae, Sainz and Possum Bourne between 1994 and 1996, after which it was retired from professional racing. Since then, it has sat untouched in long-term storage.

The unrestored 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 was one of just 65 vehicles commissioned by Prodrive for the WRC. This model, chassis number 94.006, took first place at three stages of the 1994 Monte Carlo Rally with Sainz behind the wheel.



The car comes with its original Prodrive engine, a 2-liter petrol motor with a six-speed Prodrive gearbox. It also includes the original active front differential.

The engine, suspension, wheels and tires all carry Prodrive markings and 1993/1994 date codes.

Also, due to a DNF in Corsica 1994 and the two Indonesian rallies of 1995 and 1996, this Subaru Prodrive is said to have low mileage.

The car is being sold by Australian auction house Lloyds Classic Car Auctions, which bills itself as “Australia’s premiere auction house for classic cars and motorcycles”.

According to the auctioneer, the car had three different owners, changing hands in 1993, 1995 and 2013. It has also been authenticated by the International Classic Automobile Authentication and Rating System, with a certificate of authenticity available to view online.

It’s a busy weekend for Lloyds Classic Car Auctions, which is also selling a collection of 13 cars from the movie Mad Max: Fury Road.