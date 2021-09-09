Mad Max: Fury Road is a gearhead’s dream. The film dives right into action, filling your eyeballs and ears with more high-octane post-apocalyptic vehicular excitement than you can process at once. Its incredible custom cars are just as important as its cast, and now fans have a chance to own 13 epic vehicles that survived filming.

Lloyds Classic Car Auctions, which bills itself as “Australia’s premiere auction house for classic cars and motorcycles,” is hosting a collection of some of the coolest vehicles from Fury Road. The auction platform calls them barn finds, but doesn’t state the exact location or who the seller is. That can be forgiven because check out the vehicles up for grabs.

Fury Road is known for its usage of practical effects. Forget computer generated bits, director George Miller does things old-school. Production designer Colin Gibson and his crew built 150 vehicles for the film. These machines feature everything from multiple engines to tracks, and they’re built for high-speed chases in a sizzling desert. Duplicates of some vehicles were made, as well.

Many ended up destroyed both during and after filming, but some survived to end up in private hands.

Included in the collection is the Razor Cola, a 1973 Ford Falcon XB.

In the movie, this car started off as Max Rockatansky’s Interceptor. One of these got destroyed in the final battle. Razor Cola is lifted with chunky wheels and is powered by a twin-supercharged V8.



Also in the listing is the massive Gigahorse.

It’s a pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes mashed together and powered by two supercharged big block V8s connected together making a claimed 1,200 HP. The rig rolls on giant tractor tires, with the rears being 70 inches tall. Gibson described the monster as a throne in Jalopnik’s 2015 piece on the wild fleet.

Speaking of descriptions, Lloyds’ website’s words about the Gigahorse are badass . Have a read:

A pair of 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes in flagrante delicto are split, widened and mounted one to the other, pitched at a rakish angle by huge double rear wheels and powered by twin V8’s slaved to a handmade gearbox capable of harnessing and harmonizing the ultimate power of the ultimate leader. The flagship of the Citadel’s Armada, The Gigahorse is memory of past glory and pledge of future victory. Armed with whaler’s harpoon and the devil’s own flamethrower, The Gigahorse is likely the first thing you hear and the last thing you see on the Fury Road.﻿



Also available is the Doof Wagon, which – just look at the thing.

It’s a supercharged V8-powered 8x8 MAN missile carrier outfitted with more functional speakers than you’d find at a concert. Six drummers slammed away on this while a guitarist absolutely ripped it on the stage above the cab all while flames shot everywhere.

Another vehicle in the lineup is the giant War Rig Tatra 18-wheeler with its twin supercharged V8s and six-wheel-drive. Imagine doing a grocery run in this beast, assuming you could somehow get it registered.

Here’s the full list:

1. THE WAR RIG: PRIME MOVER INC. TANKER AND BALL PIG-TRAILER

2. THE GIGAHORSE: W16 CADILLAC PAIR

3. THE DOOF WAGON

4. NUX CAR: 1932 THREE WINDOW CHEV COUPE, V8

5. CONVOY CAR: ELVIS

6. CONVOY CAR: JAG FLAMER

7. RAZOR COLA: 1973 XB FALCON COUPE (THE INTERCEPTOR REBORN)

8. POLE CAR: PONTIAC SURFARI WITH 20’ POLE COUNTERWEIGHT

9. SABRE TOOTH: F250 CLAW CAR

10. FIRE CAR: DODGE

11. CALTROP: EL DORADO

12. BUGGY: RATROD CHEV

13. BUICK: HEAVY ARTILLERY WITH HUMMER WEAPON MOUNT

Lloyds notes that this isn’t a typical auction. Instead, the only ways to get in on these rides are by sending offers via private phone call or email.

Australian muscle car publication Street Machine reports that the collection is being sold whole without the option to buy just a single vehicle. I’ve reached out to Lloyds for confirmation if this is the case.

Regardless, you have until September 26 to send an offer for what’s easily one of the coolest car collections on the planet.

