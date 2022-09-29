French automaker Citroën has a long-standing history of creating automotive oddballs, and its latest creation is no exception. Friends, I give you the Oli. It’s a quirky (and very boxy) EV pickup concept that’s meant to be two things: affordable and sustainable for a different way of living.

Here’s the big thing about the Oli (pronounced: all-ë), it’s made up of recycled and recyclable materials – including literal cardboard. Citroën calls the Oli a “laboratory on wheels” that “challenges the status quo” that is supposed to “enhance the lives and lifestyles of all kinds of people.” I’m not usually one for cute lil’ cars like this, but there’s something about it that speaks to me.

The point of the Oli, according to the company, is to buck industry trends that are favorable right now (i.e.: heavy and complex family vehicles). Instead, the Oli focuses on the societal and mobility challenges of tomorrow, whatever that means.

Think of the Oli as the more car-like companion to the Ami buggy. Both vehicles are supposed to make mobility “joyful, affordable, responsible and multi-useful.” How nice of you, Citroën, you weird little guys.

Basically, the Oli is meant to be a laboratory on wheels for Citroën, as most concept vehicles are. The name of the game here is a lot like the mantra of Colin Chapman: simplify, then add lightness. Those lightweight recycled and recyclable materials help the Oli reach its mission statement. The target weight of the Oli is 1,000 kg, or just a tick over 2,200 pounds. Citroën also targeted a 248 mile (400 km) range for the vehicle, and it’ll have a top speed of 68 mph (110 km/h). The company adds that they are targeting a battery charge-up time from 20 percent to 80 percent in just 23 minutes.



Citroën seems to know that the Oli is a bit strange looking, but it says that’s on purpose. According to the company the odd-looking silhouette “heroes honest aesthetics driven by functionality, efficiency and durability.”



Inside the Oli, as man y may have expected, is more of the same themes from the outside of the vehicle. It’s all a little bit strange, with “mesh” seat backs and tons of orange. I t looks pretty cool if you ask me.



Oh, and on top of all this new stuff for the Oli, Citroên is also using the car to debut its new, updated “deux chevrons” logo that’ll make its way to all of the company’s new vehicles.

It’s really anyone’s guess as to if we’ll see a production vehicle that is spurred from the Oli, but regardless of that, it’s still very neat. What more can you really ask for?