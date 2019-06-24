It is with great regret and sorrow that I bring you this particular bit of news on a Monday morning. Believe me, I wish it weren’t the case, but it is: The Citroën C4 Cactus is dead after this generation. Pardon me while I go and scream until my lungs give out.



Xavier Peugeot, Citroën’s product boss, confirmed the news to Top Gear. “Our next C-segment car to come will replace the C4 Cactus,” he said. “This will be the end of the Cactus. For the name, I don’t know yet, but for the car, yes.”

This to me means that the funky-looking compact crossover, the one with the bubbles on the sides, the only one I’ve ever truly liked, is departing us. The name, however, might stick around, but it’s not clear what will wear it next. I just hope it doesn’t go in the way of the Mitsubishi Eclipse.

The Cactus was launched in 2014 to the delight of American weirdos everywhere, who were immediately drawn to its styling and “Airbump” body panels. For the 2018 model year, the car went through a mild facelift and got new hydraulic shock absorbers. Neat.

Advertisement

Peugeot was tight-lipped when it came to talking about what would succeed the Cactus, but he insisted on Citroën’s commitment to making something that’s “not classical.” So, I guess if the next car that the automaker launches is a three-wheeled shooting brake, then he’s covered his ass.

PSA Group has announced that it’s coming back to the United States market with low-volume production models. But now I’m not so sure the Cactus has a chance at all of appearing on our shores, so I’m distraught.

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Citroën for confirmation on the matter and will update if we hear back.