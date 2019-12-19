Christopher Nolan Invents Time Travel To Fix A Saab 9-5 In The First Trailer For Tenet

Gif : Warner Brothers

The Dark Knight is the movie that elevated Christopher Nolan to a household name, but it was Inception that proved to everyone the guy knew how to do complicated espionage thrillers that mess with time. And his next movie, Tenet, looks like it’s going all in on those themes.

The basic plot for Tenet has been kept under tight wraps for a long time now, but it has to do with espionage, evolution, and time manipulation. It also ironically stars the new Batman, Robert Pattinson, along with a stacked cast featuring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Cai ne, of course.

So why are we talking about this? Because it’s an action movie featuring time manipulation, and the trailer teases a car chase that involves a Saab 9-5 flipping over, and then as the other characters continue moving forward in time, the Saab suddenly violates every law of physics and itself reverses in time before their very eyes.

What the fuck is that about!? What is going on? I don’t know, but it looks cool and I’m excited to see it when it releases on July 17. Supposedly, there’s an exclusive preview scene of Tenet before IMAX screenings of Star Wars: Rise Of Skywalker.