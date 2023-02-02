Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Car Buying

You Could Buy Every Toyobaru on AutoTrader for the Price of the Final Bugatti Chiron

The Chiron Profilée just sold for $10.7 million at auction. For that amount, you could get every brand-new GR86 and BRZ on AutoTrader — plus a bonus Bugatti.

By
Steve DaSilva
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled You Could Buy Every Toyobaru on AutoTrader for the Price of the Final Bugatti Chiron
Photo: Bugatti, Toyota

The billionaires of our world often face tough choices, most importantly: What’s the most they can possibly spend on a new car? CNN reports that the Bugatti Chiron Profilée, the final pure internal-combustion car the brand will ever build, sold for $9.5 million in an RM Sotheby’s auction this week — the highest price ever paid for a brand-new car. Add in the auction fees, and the buyer shelled out a cool $10.7 million for this baby-blue coupe — well above the $4.5-to-$6-million pre-auction estimate. That number made me wonder what other coupes could have fit within this buyer’s budget.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
The 2023 Honda Pilot Has a Tough New Look
November 9, 2022
Friend or Fiero? The Lovable Flaws of Pontiac's Mid-Engine Sports Car
September 6, 2022
Image for article titled You Could Buy Every Toyobaru on AutoTrader for the Price of the Final Bugatti Chiron
Photo: Bugatti

So, as I do, I made a spreadsheet. I found every single Toyota GR86 and Subaru BRZ listed as “new” on AutoTrader and added them up. Not every listing actually included a dollar amount — 72 had the dreaded “Contact Dealer For Price” — but 278 cars came with either an MSRP or a list price. Take a guess, right now, as to what the total asking price of those 278 cars is.

Advertisement

If you wanted to buy every brand-new Toyobaru Twin on AutoTrader, you’d pay $9.6 million dollars, a full $1.1 million less than what our lucky RM Sotheby’s auction winner paid for a 300-mile-per-hour Bugatti they’ll likely never drive. This person could’ve had a full fleet of incredibly fun cars, but they picked one garage queen instead. Shame.

This is my life now. I was a business major in college, and am now cursed to do Excel forever.
This is my life now. I was a business major in college, and am now cursed to do Excel forever.
Screenshot: Steve DaSilva/Google Sheets
G/O Media may get a commission
Happy Head
Grow hair
Happy Head

Grow those luscious locks back
This proprietary, prescription-grade topical Finasteride is proven to regrow hair in just a few months.

Advertisement

But there’s still a $1.1-million surplus in our budget. How can we fill that?

Just about a year ago, I wrote about the world’s most clapped-out Bugatti Veyron. That Veyron didn’t meet its Bring A Trailer reserve, but the highest bid was a nice, even million bucks. That, plus some assorted taxes and fees, could easily round out our $10.7-million budget.

Advertisement

Rich folks have it rough. Their limitless cash reserves make for terrible decision paralysis when buying cars. But, today, we’ve found a solution to those moneyed woes: Don’t buy the world’s most expensive new car just to get a single Bugatti. Buy every last brand-new BRZ and GR86, plus the worst Veyron you can find. You’ll be happier this way.

Car Buying