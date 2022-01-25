French automaker Bugatti is known for making bonkers hypercars with high amounts of horsepower and even higher price tags. But since last year, the firm has been under the ownership of electric supercar brand Rimac. And with that change in ownership, its gas powered future has been in doubt. Until now.



The Croatian electric car maker was placed in charge of Bugatti after Volkswagen sold a majority stake to Rimac last summer. Following the deal, Rimac founder Mate Rimac was appointed CEO of the new joint venture, known as Bugatti-Rimac.

Despite having a penchant for anything with a battery pack, Rimac has insisted that Bugatti won’t go all electric just yet. In fact, he says he is “pushing for a combustion engine” on the company’s next car.

And as Bugatti has now ceased production of it Chiron hypercar, that “next car” will be a replacement for the 300-mph monster.



So, to quell any speculation that this new beast could be powered by a battery, Rimac has published a video to the Bugatti website outlining his plans for the firm.

“I don’t want to talk too much about future plans yet. But I can tell you, you will be astonished,” Rimac says.

He promises a host of features “which have not yet been seen on any other car” before assuring car fans that he is “pushing also for a combustion engine.”

He says: “There is a future for combustion engines in Bugatti.”

Despite sweeping changes to its executive structure, Rimac says that “what the brand stands for needs to remain.”



But what does Bugatti stand for today? Is it still seen as the pinnacle of automotive engineering and the last bastion of luxury? Or, in fact, is it more of a relic of times gone by? That remains to be seen.

But, as long as Bugatti continues to flog ancient powertrains while Rimac powers on with its electric ambitions, the firm risks feeling like the dinosaur of the duo.