Chevy Corvette, Ducati 900SS/SP, Chrysler 300 4x4: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Mercedes Streeter
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry in the sweet cars found online that I wish I could drive. I like finding cheap used cars that can either be daily driven right away or daily driven after minor work. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned it into a bit of a skill.

I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, unique, tuned or maybe something that stops me in my tracks. While I am based in the Midwest, I also see what I can find across the country. Sadly, prices for a few models are trending higher so it’s getting really hard to find absurdly cheap cars, but I’m trying anyway.

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Loves all vehicles! Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, AmTran School Bus, VW Passat W8, Jetta TDI (x2), Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Suzuki Burgman, Yamaha U7E...

2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport

2001 Isuzu Rodeo Sport

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a cool 4x4 SUV that you won’t see every day. The Rodeo Sport is a cute little off-roader that offers a sweet open air experience for off-roading under the sun. I’ve seen these tackle everything from mud to tight trails with ease. Sadly, as these age, many are getting taken out by rust and wear.

This one is said to run well, has a new top and only has 102,000 miles. Fun fact: In other markets, the Rodeo is called the Isuzu MU, with MU meaning Mysterious Utility. I love it. Get this Mysterious Utility for $6,600 on Facebook Marketplace in Hamburg, New York.

2012 Ford Focus Electric

2012 Ford Focus Electric

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s an electric car that’s normal and low key. I don’t think every EV needs to be flashy and look like it came from a distant future. An electric that looks like every other car is cool, too. The dealership selling this one doesn’t mention that it’s electric, but it clearly is.

The Focus Electric has a 23-kWh battery good for a 76-mile range and can charge up in only three and a half hours at 220V. It has more range and charges faster than a Nissan Leaf of the same year.

At $6,789 on Facebook Marketplace in Burlington, Wisconsin, it’s a cheap entry into electric vehicle ownership.

1996 Ducati 900SS/SP

1996 Ducati 900SS/SP

Photo: Craigslist (Other)

Some motorcycle fans think that the Ducati 900SS is one of the greatest motorcycles of all time. While I cannot confirm that, Cycle World thinks it’s the used motorcycle that you need to buy. This one is the SP (Sport Production) version, which gets you upgraded brakes, a bronze-painted frame and lightweight carbon fiber bits.

It’s $6,800 on Craigslist in Gilroy, California.

2009 Foday Lion

2009 Foday Lion

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I’ve known about this Chinese truck ever since reader JEM sent it to me last month. The seller — who didn’t respond to my message, says:

Vehicle was a showcase model to gauge the success of importing it to the US market.

I was not able to find out anything about Foday’s supposed attempt to enter the U.S. market. Even more confusing is that this seller, a scrapyard, has not just one, but two Lions in its inventory. You get a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine making 89 horsepower, and it has a manual transmission. This truck looks like a first-generation Isuzu D-Max.

It’s listed for $5,500 from Facebook Marketplace in Clinton, Massachusetts. On one hand, that’s a ton to pay for a truck from an unknown brand. On the other, you’ll never find anything like it in the country.

1995 Mitsubishi Pajero Junior

1995 Mitsubishi Pajero Junior

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Mitsubishi Pajero Junior is on my list of Japanese cars that you should import right now. If you don’t want to import your own, here’s one already in America for an affordable price.

Mitsubishi used to serve up three flavors of its famed Pajero SUV. If the regular Pajero was too big, you could step all the way down to the Pajero Mini. If the Mini was too slow, you could move a step up to this, the Pajero Junior.

The engine makes 79 horsepower and on a good day the top speed is 85 mph. It’s an SUV that’s roughly kei size but can do highway speed!

It’s for sale on Facebook Marketplace for $7,500 in Seattle, Washington.

1973 Yamaha RD350

1973 Yamaha RD350

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Yamaha RD350 is a two-stroke sport bike that many veteran riders remember fondly. With a top speed just above 100 mph and a horsepower rating of about 39 horsepower, these aren’t all that fast by today’s standards — but they’re still plenty of fun. Motorcyclist described it as:

Deliciously quick and relatively affordable, this little Yamaha was a Giant Killer for the ages.

At only $2,000 on Facebook Marketplace in New Haven, Michigan, this is a cheap way into a classic motorcycle. It runs, but looks like it’ll need a carb clean before it’ll be ready to ride.

1999 Isuzu NPR

1999 Isuzu NPR

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

I love cabover trucks and frequently search for Isuzu NPR trucks with flatbeds. This example is probably one of the coolest yet. Not only is it a flatbed, but it has a dovetail, a ramp and what appears to be a storage cage. The seller describes it to be for landscaping use, but I can easily see it being used for motorcycles and small cars.

It runs and drives but needs some work like heater and air-conditioner repair and a new muffler. But once those are fixed I bet it would make an excellent hauling rig. It’s $5,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1999 Chevrolet Corvette

1999 Chevrolet Corvette

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For this week’s enthusiast car I have a cheap, manual transmission-equipped Corvette. I’ve long wanted to feature a Corvette but it’s sometimes hard to find them with a manual transmission for less than $10,000. This C5 Corvette sports a six-speed manual transmission, an LS1 V8 engine and a tan interior to go with the blue paint.

It has some higher mileage at 157,000, but the seller says it’s a daily driver.

This ‘Vette needs some minor repairs, but otherwise it’s ready for a new home. It’s $9,500 in Springfield, Missouri, from Facebook Marketplace.

2005 Chrysler 300 4x4

2005 Chrysler 300 4x4

Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

For the final vehicle on this list I have something a tad wacky. You read that title right, this is a 4x4 Chrysler 300. It has a 6.0-liter LS engine, Bart Super Trucker wheels, 39.5-inch mud tires and so much more. This is a vehicle ready for mudding that doesn’t look like anything else. The seller says that the heated seats still work, too!

It’s $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Manton, Michigan.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car based from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

Since this series began, I’ve watched how the pandemic has been changing nationwide car prices. Vehicles that were an easy $1,000 before are becoming $2,000 or even $3,000 cars.

It’s becoming harder to find what I’d say are insane deals without getting behind the wheel of something that’s one harsh pothole away from the scrapyard. Some gems are still out there, but they end up selling before I can even finish writing these.

Know of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist? Drop it down in the comments or in my email! If the car’s still for sale, I may feature it on a future post.

