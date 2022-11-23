When car companies try to do super- sentimental ads, it typically comes off as cringe at best. B ut this holiday ad from Chevrolet seemingly doesn’t attempt to sell any cars at all, and as a result, it’s pretty great.



In the ad, a Black woman and her beloved 1957 Chevy Nomad become the figureheads for their particular neighborhood, showing their lasting impact on the people around them. It’s sappy, and while it’s not quite Mr. Holland’s Opus, for a minute-long commercial, it’s an excellent bit of short-form storytelling .

The Holidays with Mrs. Hayes – Chevy Commercial | Chevrolet

What’s interesting is Chevy’s decision not to feature much in the way of new product in the ad . Whether that’s just an attempt to come off as “Good Guy Chevy” or a way of deflecting the fact that it’s kind of hard to buy a new car right now isn’t super clear, but it’s a smart move either way.

What are some other holiday-themed car commercials you’ve seen that have stuck with you? Let us know in the comments below .