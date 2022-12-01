Europe gets all sorts of cars that America never will. Some, such as the Fiat Multipla are interesting but not particularly desirable. But then there’s the Renault Clio V6: a rear-wheel-drive, mid-engine hot hatch based on a front-drive economy car. Would it have sold well in the U.S.? Absolutely not. But is it ridiculously cool? Hell yeah, it is.

And while few of us will ever get to drive one, Jalopnik alum Doug DeMuro convinced the Lane Motor Museum to let him drive the one they imported from the UK as a show and display car. Now his video review is out, and you bet your ass he explains all the Renault Clio V6's quirks and features. Finally.

For example, while the front fenders appear to actually be wider than they are on the regular Clio, everything else that’s wider on the weird French hot hatch is just a body kit. The wider rear end? Body kit. The wider doors? Body kit. It’s like something your “eccentric” uncle might have cooked up in his barn on a cocaine binge. But who cares? It’s a mid-engine rear-drive hot hatch!

And no matter how much cocaine this hypothetical uncle of yours might do, even he probably wouldn’t have been crazy enough to take a front-drive economy car and turn it into this.

Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg may have driven a custom mid-engine drift-Prius during the filming of The Other Guys, but that’s a one-off movie car. This was something someone with enough money could just buy from the dealer. Whoever signed off on the production plans for this thing deserved a raise and a promotion. Which they probably needed to afford the massive cocaine habit they clearly had.

The body kit certainly isn’t the only thing about the Clio V6 that makes it weird and unique, so check out the rest of the review for a thorough tour of all this rear-drive, mid-engine hot hatch’s quirks and features: