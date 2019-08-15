Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty)

The iconic 1968 Ford Mustang from Bullitt is easily one of the top three greatest cars in the automotive history of Hollywood, one that inspired generations of youths (myself included) to fall in love with cars. Now, you can actually own the actual car used in the film, because it’s going to auction in January.



This is the very car that spent four decades missing, the one that made its debut reappearance at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit back in 2018. It’s one of two that were used in the movie, and it’s still in relatively original condition. Yes, Steve McQueen fans—it’s about as close as you can get to meeting the man himself these days. And you get to admire all the battle scars from the film itself.

Only a few changes have been made. Minor parts, like the original steering wheel and shift knob, were stolen and had to be replaced. The engine also underwent a rebuild, using as many original Mustang parts as possible.

All said, though, it’s in pretty stunning shape for how old and coveted it is.

It’ll be up for auction in January at Mecum’s Kissimmee, Florida auction, its press release reports, and the car will appear at various automotive events leading up to that time. So, if you’re not able to buy it, you might still be able to lay your eyes on it.

There isn’t currently an estimated price for this bad boy, but if I had to guess, I’d say it’ll be A Lot. Given the fact that McQueen’s blazer from the movie was estimated to sell at $800,000, there’s a pretty good chance this car will be worth millions, taking home the prize for most expensive car to cross the auction block at Kissimmee.

McQueen himself repeatedly tried to buy this car back after filming Bullitt and failed miserably. Whoever ends up taking it home can comfort themselves on all that money spent by realizing they managed to do something pretty damn cool that McQueen never could.