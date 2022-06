Fellas, today is not just a nice day, it’s nice day . That’s right: 6/9. A real holiday for idiots like me. It got me thinking: what’s the best way to celebrate such a momentous occasion? That’s where this idea came from: 69 nice cars, priced at $69,000, on 6/9. Nice.

There is literally no order to how these cars appear in the slideshow, and they are almost all used, as there is only one brand-new c ar on sale today with an MSRP of exactly $69,000.

So sit back, relax and take a gander at 69 of the nicest cars for sale on Autotrader today.