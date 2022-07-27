Have you heard, Cadillac is making a big bet on the new GTP Hypercar class in endurance racing next year. The firm’s awesome- looking Project GTP Hypercar will bring Cadillac back to Le Mans in 2023, and will also see the firm chase further success in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. Now, to celebrate its past and future achievements in racing, Cadillac has created three limited edition CT4-V Blackwing cars inspired by race tracks.



Dubbed the CT4-V Blackwing Track Editions, the three cars each honor a different track in the IMSA WeatherTech Championship. The three circuits include Sebring in Florida, Watkins Glen in New York and Road Atlanta in, you guessed it, Atlanta.

The Blackwing Road Atlanta model is finished in a white rift metallic paint scheme, while the interior can be specced with either red or gray accents. Those interior accents can be matched with red brakes and side mirrors.

To honor Sebring and the 12 hour race that takes place there, Cadillac finished the CT4-V Blackwing in a dark navy color it calls Maverick Noir Frost. This is paired with bronze brake calipers on the outside and a cool gray interior finish.



Finally, the Watkins Glen-inspired model comes in a vibrant blue that Cadillac calls electric blue. The firm says this color mirrors the blue guardrails that line the track. This finish is paired with royal blue brakes.

As well as those jazzy exteriors, the Track Editions also come with two carbon fiber packs as standard, and carbon fiber front seatbacks as standard.

There are further race-inspired flourishes throughout, including a 3D printed shifter medallion, which will top the optional six-speed manual gearbox. A 10-speed automatic option is also available.

The cars are also festooned with IMSA logos, including on the front splitter and rear spoiler, while the Cadillac Racing Mondrian can be found on the hood and doors. Just in case you forget that you’re driving a race-inspired Blackwing.

Cadillac says it will build just 99 examples of each of the three Track Edition Blackwing cars.

Production for the Watkins Glen edition is slated for October to December this year. The Sebring model will follow in January 2023 and the Road Atlanta model will be built between February and March next year.



Cadillac hasn’t yet shared pricing information for the three models. But, it’s safe to assume that they’ll each be given a bump over the cost of a regular CT4-V Blackwing, which starts at $60,390. It will likely still be less than the CT5-V Blackwing, which starts at $83,995, though that is for the real track freaks.