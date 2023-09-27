The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Tech

Cadillac Is Charging $1,200 To Unlock 74 More Lb-Ft Of Torque On the Lyriq

The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq will get a powertrain upgrade called Velocity that'll give the Lyriq 524 lb-ft of torque.

Lawrence Hodge
2024 Cadillac Lyriq
Image: Cadillac

Over-the-air updates are the a big thing in cars these days as we head into the EV era. Automakers are counting on customers being interested in things like the ability to instantly raise their vehicles power output, increase their battery range, or unlock a feature. Cadillac isn’t alone, as GM Authority reports a new performance upgrade is coming for the 2024 Lyriq in the form of an OTA update. But it won’t be free.

Called Velocity, it’ll be a powertrain upgrade for the Lyriq AWD that will boost performance a bit. For the sum of $1,200, the upgrade unlocks an additional 74 lb-ft of torque from the Lyriq’s drivetrain and replaces the standard Sport driving mode with a Velocity mode. This results in 524 lb-ft of torque and a 4.4 second sprint to 60 mph.

While the upgrade will be available for the ‘24 Lyriq, buyers who purchased a ‘23 model will have to wait until…who knows. In a statement to GM Authority, Cadillac spokesperson Joseph Singer confirmed that the upgrade is available for 2024 model year Lyriqs, but didn’t give an exact date on when it’ll be available for the ‘23s. “We are currently offering Velocity as an optional software upgrade on the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq AWD. It will be available on the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq AWD at a later date,” Singer said.