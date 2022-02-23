Over-the-air updates are quickly becoming commonplace in cars, from electric vehicle startups like Tesla and Lucid down to traditional old Ford. West Virginia, however, seems to take issue with this shiny new way of keeping cars up to date — or at least its dealer association does.

At issue is West Virginia House bill HB4560, introduced earlier this month. It contains a number of amendments to existing state laws about how car dealerships operate and what’s in their domain rather than under the purview of manufacturers. Much of the bill is banal clarifications of existing language, but a few points stand out.

The biggest point is an addition to §17A-6A-10 (law names are never legible), which lists “prohibited practices” — things a manufacturer or dealer can’t do. Section 2 of that law refers to things that a manufacturer or distributor may not do, like “Establish, operate or engage in the business of a new motor vehicle dealership.” No direct sales for you, West Virginia.



Subsection R of section 2 of §17A-6A-10, as it stands, states that a manufacturer cannot, “Except for experimental low-volume not-for-retail sale vehicles, cause warranty and recall repair work to be performed by any entity other than a new motor vehicle dealer.” The new text added in HB4560 adds “including post-sale software and hardware upgrades or changes to vehicle function and features, and accessories for new motor vehicles sold by a licensed new motor vehicle dealer. Provided however, this language shall not include any post-sale software upgrades to the motor vehicle’s navigation or entertainment system.”

That means no over-the-air updates provided directly from the manufacturer, as they circumvent the dealer’s slice of the profit pie. That Tesla recall that was done remotely, for which fans praised the company? Illegal in West Virginia, should this bill become a law.



Local West Virginia news outlets claim the bill was originally introduced by the state’s Dealership Trade Organization, a state-level l obbying group that serves the interests of dealer groups in state government. I, for one, cannot imagine why that group wouldn’t want manufacturers fixing customers’ cars directly through over-the-air updates.