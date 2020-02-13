Buy This Wild Italdesign Aztec And Roll Up To Your Jupiter Party In Style

All image credits: Bring A Trailer

It’s the year 2549 and you’ve been invited to a party on Jupiter. What are you going to show up with? Why, this Italdesign Aztec, of course, all the way from the ancient year of 1988.

Earth imploded in 2248, but there was enough time to salvage key pieces of human culture, achievement and memorabilia in order to safeguard them and educate future generations. This Italdesign Aztec was one such piece.

It’s believed that 25 or fewer examples were built during a planned 50-car run of Italian car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro’s 1988 Turin Motor Show prototype. This particular one, as featured on a Bring A Trailer listing, was supposedly displayed at the Shanghai Auto Museum between 2011 and 2015 before it was imported to the United States.

Most notably, the Aztec has dual-action doors and removable plexiglass top bubbles. These doors will be the talk of the town, as everyone stopped using doors in 2370 and transitioned fully to phasing through solid objects with quantum tunneling. You’ll be so quaint with your doors!

The Atzec runs on gasoline, another wonderful throwback. It’s powered by a 2.2-liter, inline-five from Audi (which was a German automaker back in the day). There’s also a five-speed manual transaxle and a Lancia (another automaker) Delta all-wheel drive system.

As the listing notes, this Aztec shows about 250 miles on its clock. The interior features an asymmetrical steering wheel and even has a CD player, cassette deck and equalizer. You can only find those things in museums these days; imagine being able to have them all in one car!

Pretend it’s the year 2020 and the Aztec is available for bidding. What would you pay? Keep in mind they’ve sold for $750,000 in the past. This thing would win my vote at tonight’s party. I can promise you no one else has one.

