Buy This Retro Car Zine For Black Lives Matter

Photo : Eric Teti

I am sure that many of you out there are donating what you can to your local bail fund, if not marching in the streets, if not organizing in your community for police reform. But while you’re at it, here is an excellent zine of AE86 Toyota Corollas, all of the proceeds of which go to Black Lives Matter.

Advertisement

1 / 4

This is the work of friend of Jalopnik Eric Teti, an NYC-based car photographer who has shot some of our events in the past. I know him from seeing him shooting at Club Loose drift events down at Englishtown. That and I’m an AE86 nerd and, well, you’ve seen his AE86 journey here on the site before.



Advertisement

I myself wish that I could shoot as well as Eric does, and wish that I had an AE86 half as nice as his, and so on and so forth.

You Should Be Wearing Sunscreen Every Day and Dermstore Has Just... Read on The Inventory

He’s passionate about these cars, and has shot some of the best stuff I’ve seen of them Stateside and in Japan. here’s his description of the zine:

A 36 page collection of my AE86 photos from around the world. I’ve been extremely lucky to have some of the coolest car adventures ever, and I’m excited to share them with you all! ALL PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO BLACK LIVES MATTER SHIPPING FROM NYC - ITEM SHIPMENT WILL BE SLIGHTLY DELAYED DUE TO COVID-19﻿



I reached out to Eric and he emailed back to include the foreword of the zine:

7600+ is a collection of my favorite 86 days. Sometimes we spent them staring at icons, and others we spent in the back yard. I loved them all the same.



Advertisement

Find the zine here on the OutRun86 bigcartel!