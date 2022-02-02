A recent viral video of a Bugatti Chiron owner hitting 259 mph on a German Autobahn is facing quite a bit of backlash. First it was from people on the internet, then it was the German government. Now German police say the driver could face jail time, and Bugatti itself has released a statement distancing themselves from the driver.

Police in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, says that a file on the millionaire Czech Driver, Radim Passar, has been sent to prosecutors. While t he Autobahn may have miles of unrestricted sections, the law still requires drivers to “only drive so fast that the vehicle is constantly under control.”



The Sun reports the region’s transportation chief Lydia Hyeskens says that “there are certainly very serious doubts as to whether that happened” in this case.

Not good news for Passar.

Now Bugatti is distancing themselves from his stunt.

“Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S is aware of the video of a Bugatti Chiron being driven at high speed on a German highway,” the company said in a statement. “However, due to the possible investigation being conducted by the public prosecutor, Bugatti Automobiles does not wish to comment on or anticipate any further assessments regarding the incident referred to.”

The company went on to say that a driver must always behave responsibly in road traffic, and they “reject/distance” themselves from any on road behavior that endangers others.

It’s not often a company comes out with statements like these, virtually condemning their customer.

This is all a bit of a self-inflicted wound for Passar. The high-speed run didn’t come to the attention of authorities – or anyone really – until he himself posted two videos to a personal YouTube channel documenting the run that took place in July 2021.

The clips have since gained millions of views.

There’s currently no timetable as to when charges could be brought against Passar, but let this be a lesson to you. If you’re going to do something illegal, it may be best to not put it on YouTube.