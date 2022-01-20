There’s increasing debate in Germany over whether or not they should be adding speed limits to the Autobahn’s legendary unlimited section – especially since their last election a few months ago. Now, those calls are being renewed after a Bugatti Chiron owner tried to max out his car on the public road.

The Green Party – now a junior partner in Germany’s new coalition government – called for 130 kph (80 mph) speed limits across the Autobahn’s thousands of miles of road, according to the Associated Press. The idea was proposed mostly as an environmental measure to stop cars from consuming the large quantities of fuel that are needed to achieve such high speeds.

It’s a common misconception that the entire Autobahn system is unlimited. In fact, only about 70 percent of it is truly derestricted, while the rest of the Autobahn has a speed limit of 100 kph (62 mph).

It’s not immediately clear how successful the proposal would be – given the idea was ditched during talks to form the new coalition government in the country.

That being said, this latest top speed run from a Bugatti Chiron owner who hit 259 mph isn’t winning any hearts and minds in the German government.

The German Transport Ministry heavily criticized the stunt from a Czech millionaire who also posted the video on YouTube. In a statement the agency said it “rejects any behavior in road traffic that leads or can lead to endangering other road users.”

All road users must abide by the rules of the road traffic regulations,” the agency added.

They cited the first clause of Germany’s road traffic law, which states that “anyone participating in traffic must behave in such a way that no other person is harmed, endangered or obstructed or inconvenienced more than is unavoidable under the circumstances.”

The ministry also added that the law requires drivers to “only drive so fast that the vehicle is constantly under control.”

It’s impossible to say of Radim Passer – the driver of the Chiron – was constantly in control of the car. However, he said that at least someone was.

“We thank God for the safety and good circumstances, as we were able to reach the speed of 414 km/h!” he wrote.

Raim Passer achieved his top speed on a stretch of the A2 Autobahn between Berlin and Hannover. In the video’s description, he said it was filmed last year on a 6 mile long section with three lanes and plenty of visibility.

“Safety was a priority, so the circumstances had to be safe to go,” he wrote.

That being said, the car passed several other vehicles on the road that were going considerably slower than 250 mph.

So, while it is technically okay to drive nearly 260 mph on the Autobahn, we really cannot suggest doing it. However, time may be running out for you to see how fast you’re willing to go on one of the derestricted roads in the world.