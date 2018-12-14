Image: Drew Angerer/Getty

The Metropolitan Transit Authority’s subway system is in a desperate shape and its riders are very, very vocal about just how terrible it can be.

This has not been a simple week for the New York City subway system. There have been delays stacked on delays, someone was reportedly pushed onto the tracks and then rescued by good samaritans, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo decided it was finally time to give the L Train’s reconstruction project—the project that will probably ruin commutes for around 275,000 riders—another look, and, well, everything in all the tweets seen in this post.

Here’s a look at the best and worst (mostly the worst) things New York City subway riders have, for whatever reason, felt the need to share or complain about on Twitter this week.

Oh, and while we’re here, don’t forget to thank the people behind the NYCTSubway Twitter account. I don’t know how they do it—I could barely manage to sift through a week of their tormenting tweet mentions.

If you don’t say anything, they might not see you.

Please, just don’t smoke on the train.

Yeah, that platform’s crowded enough.

Two trains on the same track in one station? Why not!

ENTER THE THUNDERDOME

And the police are where?



Well, it works. Kind of.

Fighting and being racist on the subway will land you with felony assault charges.

The platform edge isn’t the only thing that needs fixing.

Hail Satan

After relying on the subway daily, you can handle anything.

Hey! It’s not all bad.

Different Subway But While We’re Here

Eugh gross

At some point, you just get used to the madness.

Okay honestly this is something we’ve personally witnessed before

Yeah...that shouldn’t be there.

You know, in case you forgot.

Bonus: Who needs movers?

Have any good Subway tweets or public transit tips? Send them to me on Twitter at @aaronmaxb or shoot me an email.

