British Prime Minister Fined for Not Wearing a Seatbelt in an Instagram Post

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak proved that no one is above the law when he was fined for not wearing a seatbelt in a moving car as he filmed a video for social media, according to the BBC. Lancashire Police issued the £100 fine to the 42-year-old Prime Minister, and he’ll now have 28 days to pay it… or else. Aren’t the British just the wackiest little creatures?

A spokesperson for the administration said PM Sunak “fully accepts this was a mistake and has apologi [z]ed.” The person added that Sunak would pay the fine in full. If the PM had decided to fight the case in court, the fine could have increased to £500.

The infraction occurred in Lancashire while Sunak was on a trip across northern England. The video was made to promote the government’s latest round of “leveling up” spending and was posted to his Instagram account.

Advertisement

The BBC reports that this was not the Prime Minister’s first brush up with the law. Last April he was fined alongside Boris Johnson for breaking Covid lockdown rules by attending a brother gathering for Johnson at 10 Do wning Street in June of 2020.

Since British politics aren’t very unlike our own here in the S tates, opposing politicians in the Liberal Democrats party took the chance to jump right down Conservative party leader Sunak’s throat since he was only the second ever serving PM to be fined by police (BoJo was the first).

G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

“From partygate to seatbelt gate, these Conservative politicians are just taking the British people for fools,” Daisy Cooper, Deputy Liberal Democrat leader, said. “Whilst they continue to behave as though it’s one rule for them and another for everyone else, this fine is a reminder that the Conservatives eventually get their comeuppance.”

The BBC says that passengers who are 14 years old or over are responsible for making sure they’ve got a seatbelt on in cars, vans and other vehicles if one is available. If the passenger is under 14, the driver is responsible. Last time we checked, Sunak is indeed over 14 years old, which is why he was fined.