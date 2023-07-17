Brad Pitt Halts F1 Movie Production As Actors And Writers Strike

Just a few weeks ago, we were all watching excitedly as Brad Pitt and Damson Idris infiltrated the Formula 1 paddock at the British Grand Prix to film on-track action for their upcoming F1 flick. The movie, which doesn’t have a name yet, has billed itself as the grittiest, most realistic race film of all time, and we’re pretty pumped for its release. But now, production of the film is on hold as actors walk off set as part of the SAG-AFTRA strike.



Last week, members of the SAG-AFTRA union voted overwhelmingly in favor of industrial action, joining more than 10,000 screenwriters that have been striking since May. This marks the first time both writers and actors have been on strike in Hollywood for more than 60 years.

Advertisement

As a result of the industrial action, movie and TV sets have been shut down, and the stars of Christopher Nolan’s new Oppenheimer film even walked out of its premiere in the UK. Now, it turns out Pitt’s Formula 1 movie has also been forced on hold as a result of the industrial action.

Advertisement Advertisement

According to NBC News, the as-yet-untitled movie has had “all filming shut down for now,” according to a source close to the production. The source continued, telling NBC that Pitt is “definitely a very loyal member of the union,” so would not be crossing the picket line to keep filming running. Good Brad, be more like Brad.

The film, which is being produced for Apple TV and doesn’t yet have a release date, is being directed by the brains behind Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski. Over the course of the 2023 Formula 1 season, the production crew were set to integrate themselves into F1 weekends, as they did in Silverstone earlier this month.

Advertisement

According to AutoEvolution, the crew was also set to film at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort next month. At such events, Pitt and Idris have gotten behind the wheel of a pair of Formula 2 cars that have been modified to look more like F1 machinery — complete with a black and gold livery akin to everyone’s favorite team.

Advertisement

However, the production crew’s return to the paddock after F1’s summer break will all depend on the outcome of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Members of the union, which represents about 160,000 Hollywood actors, went on strike last week after the union failed to reach a new working deal with studios.

According to Variety, the sticking points in negotiations between the union and studios surrounded the use of AI in movie making, fair distribution of revenue from streaming services and pay raises across the industry.

Advertisement

There’s no word on how long the strike could go on for, or when the parties will meet around the negotiating table once again. However, as writers have been on strike since May 3rd, the acting union could be in for another long fight.