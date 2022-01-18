You can still buy a car with a BMW V12, even now, though that fact is easy to forget about, given that a V12's very existence is against the prevailing winds of our time. BMW’s V12s now, however, have an end date.

Advertisement

BMW uses the V12 in its flagship 7 Series, the M model that goes by the alphanumeric M760i. It is a 6.6-l iter turbo and makes 600 horsepower that because of regulations regulations and what not was already likely on its way out. BMW had said that it would make the V12 until at least 2023, t hough on Tuesday, it gave the engine a final date: June 2022.

BMW said it would be offering 12 special cars in the United States to mark the occasion, cars with special badging and wheels that will be based on the M760i xDrive. BMW is calling them The Final V12, which is both dramatic and silly and I like it.

Externally, The Final V12 will be discernable from other 7 Series models by a simple, bold “V12” icon at the rear. Special 20-inch Style 760M double-spoke light alloy wheels are uniquely painted the customer’s choice of either Window Grey or Jet Black, then burnished to reveal a dark silver surface highlight. The wheels surround formidable M Sport brakes with a choice of blue or black calipers. Moving inside, threshold plates at each door sill are inscribed with “THE FINAL V12” as is a plate on the cover atop the almighty 12-cylinder engine. BMW Individual Piano Black Finish trim surrounds the interior and features a console-mounted plaque commemorating the vehicle as “1 OF 12”. The Final V12 will be offered only in a fully-equipped configuration, including BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional Package, Luxury Rear Seating Package, Panoramic Sky Lounge LED Roof, Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight, and Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound Audio System. To make their vehicle a uniquely personal statement, customers may select from over eighty exterior colors and several tones of opulent Full Merino leather from BMW Individual.

But that’s not all!

Soon after the customer has taken delivery, they will receive a custom-built desk trophy to commemorate their specific vehicle, recognizing the special order paint, leather, and vehicle identification number as one of The Final V12 vehicles.

G/O Media may get a commission 72% Off Surfshark One Computer Privacy and Security Package Get that good internet

Try one of the fancier VPNs out there today for significantly less, and get added data leak alerts, antivirus software, and fast, no-logging VPN service. Buy for $48 at StackSocial

BMW says that these final V12s will cost $200,000 even, not including a destination fee of $995; it also says the car maker expects to deliver the cars in July. I hope that the people who buy these cars aren’t collectors expecting them to appreciate in value in coming years but rather true V12 enthusiasts, though perhaps that is asking too much. At any rate, if you buy one you are legally obligated to ask your passengers every five minutes, “Did I mention it has a V12?”