Listen, the fact that BMW is going to sell a 644-horsepower plug-in hybrid SUV as its flagship model is already pretty over the top. Of course, nothing excels like excess, and so BMW also announced another special, limited version of the XM on Tuesday. It’s called the XM Label Red, and it’s even more ridiculous than the normal version.

Ridiculous how? Well, it cranks the XM’s output up to a frankly stupid 735 hp and 725 pound-feet of torque. That’s over 100 hp more than BMW’s current reining champ for horsepower, the M5 CS. In an SUV. That you can plug into a wall. These are wild times we live in, friends.

Of course, the Label Red situation likely won’t do much to improve upon the XM’s already polarizing styling. Still, I suppose at the end of the day, that’s a problem for the people with the $185,000 or more necessary to put one in their garage, and if you’re even considering shelling out that much for a new Bimmer, your mind is likely already made up.

The Label Red is just the first in a series of limited Label versions of the XM, and it’s supposed to start production in the s ummer of 2023.