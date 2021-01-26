The Lighter 626-HP 2021 BMW M5 CS Doesn't Come Cheap

Image : BMW

The 2021 BMW 5 Series is one of the best new BMW models on sale today because it’s one of the last sedans where the automaker hasn’t ruined the formula of an unassuming German sedan hiding motorsport-level performance. The new range-topping M5 CS h as now leaked early, and it’s still thankfully reserved on the outside and brutal under the hood.



The 2021 M5 CS featured in a teaser last month. That video confirmed the new range-topping 5 Series will offer 626 horsepower — 10 HP more than the M5 Competition and 26 HP more than the standard M5 — sourced from a tuned version of those models’ 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine.



Image : BMW

The M5 CS features bronze exterior accents familiar to many modern BMWs, including the grille surround. The choice of a blacked-out grille to go wi th it would not have been my personal preference. To my eyes, this car has lips now. Muah.

Image : BMW

There’s also bronze-matched wheels wrapped in Pirelli P-Zero rubber, a new lip spoiler on the trunk, and what appears to be a custom, dark-accented exhaust and rear-diffuser trim.

Image : BMW

Another nice upgrade is how the new CS cuts down 230 pounds of weight over the Competition model at just 4,114 pounds. Inside, there’s a custom interior featuring carbon bucket seats and a bespoke four-seater sedan layout, unlike the other 5 Series models in the lineup. Carbon fiber plays a major role in the weight loss of this new CS trim, including a carbon roof, re-styled hood, splitter, diffuser, spoiler, and mirrors all woven in CFRP.

Image : BMW

The CS carries a massive price tag, however, as it costs a whopping $30,900 more than the M5 Competition! That comes out to an eye-watering $142,000 for a lot of carbon, some trick wheels, and 10 extra horsepower. If you can stomach that price, get your order in now, as BMW will only offer the CS for the 2022 model year, and will begin delivering them to U.S. customers later this year.

Image : BMW

Image : BMW

Image : BMW

Image : BMW

Image : BMW

