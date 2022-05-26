The BMW 2 series was updated last year, but so far we haven’t seen a full-bore M variant of the new compact coupe. Rumors have swirled about what form it may take, but BMW has been loathe to confirm anything on the topic — until today, that is. With a 35-second clip on YouTube, the company confirmed that the true ultimate driving machine is coming back — and soon.

The teaser, posted by BMW M’s YouTube channel, doesn’t show much of the car itself. There are grainy shots of roads, grainy shots of people, and even grainy shots of the M2 logo, but only 24 short frames of a motor vehicle. They don’t show much, but what we can see is definitely interesting.

All we see of the exterior are the car’s daytime running lights, the only points of illumination on an otherwise dark screen. Their shape eschews the traditional BMW double-element design for something more modern — and more generic. To me, they look straight off the C8 Corvette; our esteemed supreme overlord Bob Sorokanich felt they had more of a Tesla vibe. Vote in the comments on who’s right, or what car they bring to your mind.

The video seems to reference the outgoing M2's lightweight, flickable nature with the title “THE M2 is on its way. Get ready for playtime.” While the phrase may lack its traditional ending, “... kitten,” BMW knows its target market — M2 buyers would rather have fun than set a Nurburgring lap record.

BMW hasn’t set a reveal date for the upcoming M2, only promising that it’s “Coming Soon.” While it would make sense for that to mean a 2022 reveal, possibly ahead of a model-year 2023 vehicle arriving in dealers , all we can do for now is speculate — and rewatch the teaser for any glimpse of the new car.