1992 Alfa Romeo 164 L - $6,750

Photo : Facebook Marketplace

The Alfa Romeo 164 was the last sedan that Alfa Romeo offered in America before beginning its long hiatus. The 164 was built on the Tipo Quattro platform developed by Saab and Fiat. That platform was used for the Lancia Thema, Fiat Croma and Saab 9000, but none of those cars came with the 183-HP 3.0-liter V6 designed by Giuseppe Busso. This one does and it comes attached to a manual transmission.

These cars appear to be appreciating in value, but this one is up for grabs for a reasonable price. It’s $6,750 on Facebook Marketplace in Brunswick, Maryland, with 109,000 miles.