BMW’s R1250 R generally gets a lot less attention than its taller, more adventure-oriented sibling, the R1250 GS, and listen, I get why. You don’t see celebrities riding around the globe on an R1250 R, and compared to BMW’s S1000 XR, the R1250 platform is pretty tame.

That lack of attention is unfortunate, though, because BMW built its reputation on the back of flat- twin engines, and having one in a bike meant for carving corners on the pavement rather than on gravel is rad. Now BMW has updated the R1250 R for 2023 to make it a better deal for buyers, too, so what’s not to love?

The R1250 R is powered by a 136 hp, 105 lb-ft water-cooled 1,253-cc boxer -twin engine with variable valve timing. That engine is paired with a six-speed transmission and a big, single-plate clutch. Like all the BMW R models, it’s shaft-driven. The front suspension is BMW’s genius-level anti-dive Paralever setup with a 45- mm fork.

For 2023, BMW has decided to take a bunch of optional features from 2022 and make them standard equipment for 2023. This includes Dynamic Traction Control, BMW Motorrad ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control. It also gave the bike standard LED lighting, a new Eco riding mode and a cover for the passenger seat.



Being a BMW, the R1250 has a bunch of available options, including a quick shifter, different alloy wheels and an adaptive steering headlight, which should make night riding a little safer, and that’s always a good thing.

The best part of it all is that BMW has decided to keep pricing the same for 2023 as it was in 2022. That means that the R1250 R starts at $15,690, which isn’t exactly a bargain, but BMW’s motorcycles have never really been cheap.