Remember Bizzarrini? This ill-fated Italian sports car maker burst onto the scene in the 1960s with the quite lovely 5300 GT Strada and went on to win Le Mans in 1965. But, the firm’s success was short-lived and it crumbled in 1969 after building just 130 cars. Well now, it’s back and making cars again.



That’s right, Bizzarrini was revived in 2020 with the ambition of building continuation models of the 5300 GT. And now, the firm has finished its first new car, which is dubbed the Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival.

Produced at the company’s new factory in the UK, the continuation model is the first of 24 cars that will be built following the original blueprints of the 5300 GT.

To create each car, the hand-built vehicles use a lightweight composite body that has been constructed over a steel frame. Inside, there is a six-point roll cage and an FIA-approved safety cell that encases two seats.



To power the car, Bizzarrini has given it a “period-specific” V8 with Weber 45 carburetors. That power plant produces more than 400hp, so to keep the car on the road the firm has also fitted independent rear suspension and disc brakes.

The car also uses a raft of components sourced from the same suppliers as the original models from the 1960s, and weighs just 2,700 lbs .

On the outside, Bizarrini has stuck with tradition and given the 5300 GT Corsa Revival a livery to match its 1960s race cars. As such, each of the 24 continuation models is finished in a red color called Bizzarrini Rosso Corsa. There are also white numbered roundels and each buyer will have the option to choose their own numbers.



Simon Busby, Bizzarrini CMO said, “The team are incredibly proud to see the first 5300GT Corsa Revival leave the factory on the way to its new owner. We relaunched Bizzarrini earlier this year as the start of a long-term vision, this first customer delivery is an important step along the road to fully realizing that vision.

“As we continue to produce the rest of this series of vehicles we will continue building on the passion and values of the founder with the next stage of the ongoing development of our modern supercar.”

With one car now released into the wild, the firm will ramp up production of the remaining 23 continuation models scheduled for construction. There’s no word on the price of each model, but when the company announced its ambitions to return, Automotive News reported that the cars it built would “be powered by an internal combustion engine and cost over 1 million pounds ($1.33 million).”

