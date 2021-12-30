Was 2021 a great year? Not exactly! But we did have some posts that got a lot of attention. Take a walk down memory lane with us, as we think back on 2021, a year that will seem much better by this time in 2022.



Flip through the history books of an automaker as old as Porsche, and you’re bound to find some curious creations lurking in the past. From race cars built for doomed motorsports to unexpected forays into new segments, it’s safe to say that if you can imagine it, Porsche probably at least thought about it at some point in the last 90 years or so.



Perhaps the strangest Porsches are the ones that aren’t technically Porsches by name. We’re talking about vehicles developed at least in part by the German sports car maker, yet didn’t bear the familiar crest. And given Porsche’s history as an engineering consultancy firm before building its own cars, there are far more examples of this in the company’s history than many realize. Here are 10 notable examples, from the most celebrated to the most obscure.