These Are the Best Cars to Have Sex In, According to You

The obvious answer is a Jeep Wrangler. It can drive it into the most secluded of areas. It has plenty of places to attach straps and tie downs. Take off the top, put down the windshield and the roll cage is basically a jungle gym perfect optimal leverage in any number of positions. Wanna get really wild? Run that wench hook up and over a tree limb and turn it into a swing. Possibilities are endless.

Hell, I’ve never liked the Wrangler much, but I might have just convinced myself to buy one.