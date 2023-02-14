These Are the Best Cars to Have Sex In, According to You

Getting busy in a car can be a lot of work, especially in small spaces. But if you can get things going in the right vehicle, it can be nearly as comfortable as a hotel room. Well, almost. Last week, we asked you to name the best cars to have sex in. We got some... interesting responses. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, we’ve compiled this list of cars our readers recommend for romance.
Honda Element
Honda Element.
Flat floor.
Back seats fold up out of the way.
Removable sunroof for those times you need a little extra headroom.
Multiple tie down points inside.
Cubbies for supplies, toys, refreshments etc.
Retractable cargo area cover provided some below-the-waist privacy for the modest.
Most importantly, seamless, vinyl flooring. Easy clean up, nothing to stain.
Submitted by: BenThereDunThat
Vector W8
Vector w8 twin turbo. Auto Gear selector on the left side of the driver’s seat giving her plenty of room and no shifter to the ribs if you know what I mean...
Submitted by: Gerald Marshall (Facebook)
Jeep Wrangler
The obvious answer is a Jeep Wrangler. It can drive it into the most secluded of areas. It has plenty of places to attach straps and tie downs. Take off the top, put down the windshield and the roll cage is basically a jungle gym perfect optimal leverage in any number of positions. Wanna get really wild? Run that wench hook up and over a tree limb and turn it into a swing. Possibilities are endless.
Hell, I’ve never liked the Wrangler much, but I might have just convinced myself to buy one.
Submitted by: daveman
Mk1 Audi TT
I had a girl ruin me once in an Audi MK1 TT a couple times... I’m 6ft 3 and she was 5ft 11. That was tight.
Submitted by: Doug Hockley (Facebook)
Dodge Ram 50
The best though, was a college summer fling who drove a Dodge D50 pickup. She had speakers that could mount on the roof, foam camping mattresses & sleeping bags, and she kept a cooler of chilled drinks when we went out. There aren’t many things better at 19 than drinking a beer in the back of a pickup and watching the stars out in the middle of nowhere.
Submitted by: Arolpin
Honda S-MX
Honda sm-x. (Sex machine) Its name says it all. You can look it up. All seats fold down flat.
Submitted by: Alejandro Ramos (Facebook)
Cadillac Fleetwood
I had some good time in my old 88 Fleetwood. Even had the bulbs in the back replaced with red bulbs to match the red leather interior.
Submitted by: the_AUGHT
Oldsmobile Toronado
I nominate the 1966 Olds Toronado, it has a huge back seat and with no center hump it’s well padded all across. That said even a Miata is possible with the right partner.
Submitted by: Alan Dahl (Facebook)
Pontiac Grand Prix
The back seat of a 1997 Grand Prix with gold wheels. Because that was the car I drove in high school.
Submitted by: oddseth
Plymouth Barracuda
Gen 2 Barracuda fastback, fold the rear seat down and spread out the sleeping bag. Plenty of room and that back window allowed a great view of the stars. Come to think of it that window also allowed the cop tapping on the glass a great view in as well…
Submitted by: Stuart Brainerd (Facebook)
Peel P50
I nominate the Peel P50. Ever wanted to get really close to someone? Like REALLY close? Once you’re in, it’ll probably last forever.
Submitted by: Drew Young (Facebook)
Jeep Cherokee (XJ)
Jeep Cherokee XJ is good because most cars can’t keep up with it off road so really easy to get away from people. Back seat folds up and the hood is appropriate height. Be careful of the hood temperature though those 4.0s run hot. I had a forest service XJ for a while and it had rocking captains chairs in the front and passenger side seat was a option as well.
Submitted by: Luke Lowe (Facebook)
AMC Matador
Right answer: 1978 AMC Matador coupe. The big, soft front seats folded down completely flat with plenty of room.
Submitted by: Joseph Patrick Bridge (Facebook)
Mercury Grand Marquis
2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, same interior space as a $5,000-a-month apartment in Manhattan, and no one suspects a grandpa’s car.
Submitted by: Aldo C. Demeneghi (Facebook)
Toyota RAV4 (First Gen)
First generation rav4 seats all folded completely flat as a bed. Even on the convertibles. Aside from a van, you may not find a better bed in a stock vehicle..
Submitted by: Craig Arnold (Facebook)
Mercedes Benz 600 Grosser Pullman (W100)
Just the vehicle for the discriminating sexual adventurist with aspirations of being a mid-20th century third-world despot - Room in the back for you and three of your concubines du jour, privacy curtains to conceal your sexual proclivities from the eyes of the unwashed masses, and an armed driver sworn to silence by a combination of loyalty and fear.
All that, plus cabinets for your favorite champagne and a copy of the Kama Sutra (or August 1981 Penthouse) with your ride over the crumbling streets of your capital city smoothed out by some of the finest leather upholstery ever to be installed in a vehicle and a 30,000 psi hydraulic suspension system.
Luxury.
Submitted by: The Old Man from Scene 24
Honda Fit
Lots of trucks and big vans, y’all Americans don’t know how to be reasonable.
All you need is a Honda Fit. The rear setas can fold flat or you can recline the front seats to create a bed. As a bonus, the car has a high roof and, if you are an exhibitionist, large windows.
All of that in a fun to drive and economical car that don’t looks like some tiny wiener compensator.
Submitted by: Slow car slow, Brazilian edition
Subaru Outback Wagon
2001 Subaru Outback wagon. Twin size mattress fits perfectly in rear with seats down. Also, front seats turn into a bed; completely flat. It’s in the owners manual.
Submitted by: Alexander Tebo (Facebook)
Not a Miata
I can say that the answer here actually isn’t Miata.
Is the universe going to explode now?
Submitted by: dolsh
