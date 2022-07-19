Hey guys, long time no see. I’m here because I’ve got some big news today. The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is now back at the $4.50 per gallon mark for the first time since mid-May, according to AAA. That is incredibly welcome news for the nation’s drivers.

That new average price is down 52 cents from the all- time high set a little over a month ago at $5.02 per gallon. It’s still a far cry from where average prices were a year ago today – $3.17 per gallon — but it’s certainly something. It also looks to be a trend that will continue for some time.

Diesel prices are down as well, but not nearly as much. In the U.S, t he average price of a gallon of diesel is now $5.52 per gallon, down 30 cents per gallon from the peak of $5.82 set on June 19th.

Despite the drop in prices, there’s still nowhere in the country where the average price of a gallon of regular is less than $4 per gallon . (South Carolina has the cheapest average, at $4.00 per gallon exactly.)

President Biden celebrated this news Monday on Twitter, saying the average American driver is saving about $25 per month on gas now that prices have decreased for the past 34 days.

“I know those extra dollars and cents mean something. It’s breathing room. And we’re not done working to get prices even lower,” the President’s tweet read.

Let’s take a gander at who has the highest and lowest gas prices across the country. It’s really been a while, hasn’t it?

The highest average fuel prices by state:

California - $5.87 Regular | $6.10 Mid | $6.23 Premium | $6.67 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.60 Regular | $5.79 Mid | $6.03 Premium | $6.11 Diesel

Alaska - $5.32 Regular | $5.59 Mid | $5.75 Premium | $5.94 Diesel

Oregon - $5.27 Regular | $5.48 Mid | $5.69 (nice) Premium | $6.33 Diesel

Nevada - $5.24 Regular | $5.50 Mid | $5.68 Premium | $5.66 Diesel

The lowest average fuel prices by state: