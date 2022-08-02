This Tuesday marks three months to the day that gas prices have been this low. The national average now sits at $4.19 per gallon, according to AAA. The last time gas was under $4.20 was May 2.

It’s obviously welcome news for American drivers who have been feeling some extreme amounts of pain at the pump since prices started spiking back in early March. Now, 19 states have gas prices below $4.00 per gallon, and a handful more aren’t too far behind. Hell, even diesel prices are down. The current average now sits at $5.26 per gallon. That’s 13 cents lower than just a week ago.

Both gas and diesel prices are well off of their record highs. Gas is now 83 cents lower than the record set on June 14, and diesel prices are now 56 cents lower than the record they set on June 19. It goes without saying that anything can happen, so let’s just enjoy these prices while we can.

Advertisement

A report from AAA says increased demand at the pump could lead to a road bump in our steading gas price decline.

“We know that most American drivers have made significant changes in their driving habits to cope with high gas prices,” Andrew Gross, a AAA spokesperson, said. “But with gas below $4 a gallon at nearly half of the gas stations around the country, it’s possible that gas demand could rise.”

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.52 million b/d to 9.25 million b/d last week. The estimated rate is 80,000 b/d lower than last year, but it could slow pump price decreases if the trend holds. Additionally, total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 3.3 million bbl to 225.1 million bbl, signaling that higher demand reduced inventory last week. New survey data from AAA finds that drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Almost two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes.” Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

With that fun out of the way, let’s take a look at gas prices around the country.

Here are the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $5.59 Regular | $5.80 Mid | $5.94 Premium | $6.43 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.44 Regular | $5.63 Mid | $5.88 Premium | $6.10 Diesel

Alaska - $5.08 Regular | $5.28 Mid | $5.46 Premium | $5.72 Diesel

Nevada - $5.06 Regular | $5.31 Mid | $5.52 Premium | $5.35 Diesel

Oregon - $5.05 Regular | $5.27 Mid | $5.47 Premium | $6.00 Diesel

Here are the lowest average prices of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Texas - $3.69 (nice) Regular | $4.06 Mid | $4.39 Premium | $4.73 Diesel

South Carolina - $3.71 Regular | $4.10 Mid | $4.45 Premium | $4.89 Diesel

Georgia - $3.74 Regular | $4.15 Mid | $4.51 Premium | $4.98 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.75 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.44 Premium | $4.91 Diesel

Tenseness - $3.76 Regular | $4.13 Mid | $4.50 Premium | $4.98 Diesel

It’s chewsday, innit?