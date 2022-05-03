Guess who’s back, back again, Gas Price’s back, tell a friend.

That’s right folks, Gas Price Watch is back… and for a limited time only. It’s for a couple of not- spectacular reasons. You see, for the first time in almost exactly a month, the average price of a gallon of gas across the U.S. has hit $4.20. On top of that, diesel hit its new record-high today at $5.37 per gallon, according to AAA.

Unfortunately, this was bound to happen at some point. Prices have been going up for quite a while now after initially dipping following the record peak of $4.33 for a gallon of regular that was set in the middle of March. Right now, it isn’t totally clear if we’ll see that number — or a higher number — again this time around, but with prices of gas traditionally going up in the summer months, I wouldn’t be surprised in the least if we break that number.

Considering the price seems to go up about one penny a day, on our current path, we should be hitting a new all-time average gas price record sometime in the next two weeks. Obviously, there are many factors at play.

As for diesel prices, it’s more unwelcome news for an already-struggling trucking industry, according to Fox Business.

While average Americans are feeling the pain at the pump with high gas prices, the trucking industry has been hit hard by the diesel surge. “The prices are skyrocketing, and we still don’t get good prices for the loads,” Michal Agboire, who works for Maitland Trucking, told WNCN. “If it goes any higher than this, and the price of the load not coming up, then maybe we just call it quits.” The high cost of diesel is being partially passed on to consumers for everything from electronics to groceries. “To cover the increased cost of diesel, truckers must increase the rates charged to haul freight. These increased rates are then passed on to consumers via higher costs at the retail level,” Ron Faulkner, the president of Faulkner Trucking and 2022 president of the California Trucking Association, wrote in an op-ed at the Sacramento Bee this week.

Let’s take a look at today’s gas price winners (none of us) and losers (all of us).

Here are the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.75 Regular | $5.94 Mid | $6.08 Premium | $6.45 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.27 Regular | $5.48 Mid | $5.72 Premium | $5.75 Diesel

Nevada - $5.09 Regular | $5.32 Mid | $5.52 Premium | $5.42 Diesel

Washington - $4.73 Regular | $4.93 Mid | $5.11 Premium | $5.60 Diesel

Oregon - $4.69 (nice) Regular | $4.88 Mid | $5.09 Premium | $5.47 Diesel

Here are the lowest average prices of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $3.73 Regular | $4.10 Mid | $4.45 Premium | $4.96 Diesel

Missouri - $3.79 Regular | $4.05 Mid | $4.34 Premium | $5.09 Diesel

Kansas - $3.80 Regular | $4.04 Mid | $4.32 Premium | $5.22 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.81 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.42 Premium | $5.13 Diesel

Mississippi - $3.81 Regular | $4.12 Mid | $4.47 Premium | $4.99 Diesel

See you all on the other side.