Austrailia’s Repco Supercars Championship is joining the streaming motorsport docuseries fray. Formula 1’s recent American surge in popularity has mainly been attributed to the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. While Drive to Survive wasn’t precisely F1’s golden ticket into U.S. mainstream popular culture, several racing series have entered deals for their own docuseries. NASCAR has Race For The Championship on the USA Network and Peacock, NBC’s streaming service. IndyCar is openly discussing a documentary series deal.



OFFICIAL TEASER - Inside Line: Triple Eight Race Engineering | Supercars 2022

In recent years, Supercars has been the subject of the Inside Line docuseries. Though, Inside Line has only aired on Fox Sports in Australia, a series’ official broadcaster, and Supercars’ official YouTube channel. Also, Inside Line follows a single team over the course of an entire season. This format is naturally aimed at viewers who are already familiar with the championship.



Motorsport.com reported that production has begun on a pilot for the new docuseries at last month’s Bathurst 1000. It will focus on Supercars as a whole instead of an individual team. The goal for the Supercars Championship is to attract a much wider audience, as n ew ownership tries to broaden the appeal of the popular Australian touring car series.

There are aspirations of strengthening ties to Formula 1 with more support races beyond its now traditional Australian Grand Prix support event. The championship’s chairman even hopes Supercars can return to the United Series in the near future.