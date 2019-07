Photo: Audi

What do you get when you cross Audi’s A1 Sportback with company-lauded progression and a more compact body style perfect for driving on all sorts of roads? It’s the new Audi A1 Citycarver, and it’ll be making its way to Europe this August.



The A1 Citycarver is based on the previous A1 Sportback model, but with a 13.3 foot long body and lifted suspension that adds two more inches of ground clearance, Audi’s press release reports. The larger wheels—anywhere from sixteen to eighteen inches—add just a smidge of extra height.

But despite its ride height, the Citycarver is still Audi’s smallest crossover—which makes it pretty attractive for the “young, urban” types the marque is marketing this new model to (assuming that by “young” and “urban”, Audi means “professional millennials who have the leisure time to go for long drives.”) Audi’s saying it’ll be a great car for driving “in the city, on country roads and highways and even on slightly rough terrain.”





So, despite the fact that the strong lines and beefy bodywork of the Citycarver suggest it’ll be great for off-roading, you probably shouldn’t actually get too wild with it.

Photo: Audi

Audi really highlights infotainment and suspension in its press release. Drivers will get a 10.1-inch infotainment system that will keep you informed about traffic and parking while also providing a WiFi hotspot—stuff that we can reasonably expect from plenty of new cars these days. As for suspension, you can opt for the additional Dynamic package, that has red brake calipers, a dynamic handling system, a sound system, and suspension with adjustable dampers. Keep in mind that’s not base-model stuff—but it’s there for the people who are keen on having a little more fun when they’re driving.

Photo: Audi

Interestingly, there’s currently no info about the powertrains of the Citycarver available from Audi. But assuming that the basic mechanical structure will be similar to the A1 Sportback, we can expect a 1.4-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with 200 horsepower to be hiding under the hood. Whether that will actually be true, though, remains to be seen.

The A1 Citycarver will be available at European dealerships this fall with orders starting as early as August. There’s no word yet as to whether or not it’ll make its way across the pond—but I have to say, I’d be pretty stoked to see it stateside, if only for the incredible name.