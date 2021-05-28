Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars we found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unique, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some particular cars are trending higher due to the pandemic and chip shortage, but I think some good deals are still out there.

1995 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra - $9,000

1995 Ford SVT Mustang Cobra - $9,000

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The SVT Mustang Cobra is a hopped-up Mustang with a 5.0-liter V8 under the hood pumping out 240 HP and paired to a manual transmission. Cobras also get a sweet appearance package that make them look intimidating just sitting still. This one has a lot of work done to it but it looks to be in great shape.

It’s $10,000 on Facebook Marketplace near Celina, Ohio, with 113,775 miles.

1996 Subaru Sambar DIAS Supercharged - $7,500

1996 Subaru Sambar DIAS Supercharged - $7,500

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a reasonably-priced kei van that has a manual transmission, four-wheel-drive and a supercharger. That supercharger gets the little 660cc three-cylinder to 57 horsepower, but the biggest gain from having the supercharger is electronic fuel injection. No fiddling around with carburetors, if that’s not your thing. It’s clean with only 39,424 miles on the odometer.

This van is up for grabs for $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Iron Mountain, Michigan, and the seller offers mods like plows, lift kits and even tracks!

1958 Mack B95 Fire Engine - $7,000

1958 Mack B95 Fire Engine - $7,000

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a classic fire engine that would be right at home at parades or heck, just cruising around on a warm weekend. This Mack B95 is a predecessor to Mack’s long-lived R series heavy duty trucks and desired among old Mack truck fans.

This one runs and drives with a Thermodyne gasoline engine under the hood. But it will need brake booster work. It’s $7,000 on Facebook Marketplace out of Racine, Wisconsin.

1961 Pontiac Tempest Wagon - $8,500

1961 Pontiac Tempest Wagon - $8,500

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This is a custom Tempest wagon that looks like it would be a sweet parts hauler or weekend toy. This Pontiac started life as a 1961 Tempest and has been given all kinds of upgrades. It has front and rear suspension from a 1970s Trans-Am, a 1968 400 cubic-inch V8 paired to a GM TH200-4R automatic transmission and the quality looks pretty decent.

This custom wagon is for sale for $8,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Boyd, Wisconsin.

1975 RoaDog Tribute - $11,500

1975 RoaDog Tribute - $11,500

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

The National Motorcycle Museum says that William Gelbke was a motorcycle designer notable for building giant motorcycles powered by car engines.

Know those wild Boss Hoss motorcycles? Gelbke’s motorcycle predate them by decades with his most famous being the RoaDog. This motorcycle was built in 1975 and is inspired by the RoaDog. It sports a six-cylinder engine from a Corvair and has been updated over the years with a Harley front end, air shocks, modern stereo system and more.

It’s $11,500 on Craigslist in Chicago, Illinois.

2013 Mini Cooper S Coupe - $7,600

2013 Mini Cooper S Coupe - $7,600

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Minis experience model bloat just like every other car and aren’t as small as they used to be. But if you want a modern Mini that’s still tiny, the Mini Cooper S Coupe might be the ticket.

This two-seater Mini has a manual transmission and the 1.6-liter four under the hood produces 181 HP, making for some good fun. This car is good for a 0 to 60 time in the low 6 second range and it looks pretty cool, even today.

It’s $7,600 on Facebook Marketplace in Holland, Michigan, with 137,500 miles on the odometer.

2004 Audi S4 Quattro - $9,450

2004 Audi S4 Quattro - $9,450

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car is a sleeper of a sedan. This Audi S4 comes from the time when Audi and Volkswagen loved to cram lots of power into the engine bays of vehicles that looked like everyday family haulers.

It comes with a 4.2-liter V8 producing 340 horsepower transmitted to all four wheels through a manual transmission. That engine has a fantastic soundtrack, too. The S4 comes with a clean bill of health and even was recently smogged.

It’s $9,450 on Craigslist in Santa Monica, California, with 127,000 miles.

2007 Honda VFR800 Interceptor - $6,250

2007 Honda VFR800 Interceptor - $6,250

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist (Other)

The Honda VFR Interceptors are known for their stupendous V4 engines and being an excellent all-round sport touring motorcycle. The VFR800 is also known for its reliability and they’re sometimes called the sport touring benchmark.

This one is the 25th Anniversary Edition VFR Interceptor. It presents in immaculate condition and features Honda’s signature VTEC system. It’s $6,250 on Craigslist in Lincolnshire, Illinois, with 16,500 miles.

1979 Ford Thunderbird - $7,500

1979 Ford Thunderbird - $7,500

Illustration for article titled Audi S4 Quattro, Pontiac Tempest Wagon, Honda VFR800 Interceptor: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The final vehicle on this list is a clean Thunderbird with pop-up headlights, T-tops, big seats that would puts a La-Z-Boy to shame and the length of a battleship. The seller claims lots of recent work and says the vehicle has never been driven in winter. It’s a classic chock full of style and ready for a summer drive. It has a V8 under the hood, but the seller hasn’t indicated which one.

It’s $7,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Evanston, Illinois.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

