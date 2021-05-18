Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

Car Buying

Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online

smart
Mercedes Streeter
3
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Another week means another entry into our series featuring the sweet cars we found for sale online.

To compile this list, I search as much of Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist as I can for interesting vehicles that don’t cost a lot. They may be hilariously unreliable, remarkably unique, questionably tuned, or maybe something else that stops me in my tracks. Prices for some particular cars are trending higher due to the pandemic and chip shortage, but I think some good deals are still out there.

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, AmTran Bus, VW Jetta TDI (x2), VW Touareg, Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

Advertisement

2 / 11

2004 Saleen N20 Focus - $5,500

2004 Saleen N20 Focus - $5,500

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

What you’re looking at here is a vehicle that managed to impress Super Street Magazine. It has a bonkers bodykit that may be a bit polarizing, but under that bodywork is a vehicle that reportedly grips and stops better than the EVO MR and WRX STi of the same period. The engine is a 2.3-liter inline-four making 152-HP, backed up by a manual transmission. But that power gets buffed by 75-horsepower nitrous system mounted in back.

This one is said to be a barn find and aside from minor cosmetic issues it runs and drives. It’s $5,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Clyde, Ohio, with 145,000 miles.

Advertisement

3 / 11

1986 Toyota Camry Turbodiesel - $3,500

1986 Toyota Camry Turbodiesel - $3,500

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Look, normally I wouldn’t feature a Camry, but this one is pretty weird. This old Camry not only rocks a three-box profile that would be home at Radwood, but it also has a 2.0-liter turbodiesel engine making 79-HP. It’s even missing a Camry Dent.

The turbodiesel Camry is on Facebook Marketplace in Pennsville, New Jersey, for $3,500, with 160,000 miles.

Advertisement

4 / 11

2004 Aprilia Tuono 1000 R - $4,500

2004 Aprilia Tuono 1000 R - $4,500

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Aprilia Tuono 1000 R is a naked sportbike with the 128 horsepower v-twin from the RSV Mille sportbike. Reviews praised it for how easily it was to pop wheelies and be a hooligan on. It’s also a motorcycle that you won’t see everywhere.

This one is in good condition and is said to be ready to ride. It’s $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Mansfield, Ohio, with 11,710 miles.

Advertisement

5 / 11

1973 AMC Matador Wagon - $6,600

1973 AMC Matador Wagon - $6,600

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

Here’s a wagon that makes for the ultimate classic road trip vehicle. While the green hue on this Matador appears dull, under the hood resides a 304-cubic inch V8 and the occupants get to ride in a couple of rows of bench seats. The interior matches the exterior and it looks ready to drive down Route 66.

This wagon comes with a bunch of new parts and is ready for its new home. It’s $6,600 on Facebook Marketplace in Chicago, Illinois, with 55,000 miles.

Advertisement

6 / 11

1969 Mercedes-Benz Unimog - $6,500

1969 Mercedes-Benz Unimog - $6,500

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Unimog is Mercedes’ famed line of utility trucks. They’re known for being incredible off-road with portal axles and being able to climb almost impossibly steep inclines.

This Unimog has locking front, rear and central locking differentials, a manual transmission with two reverse speeds and even a power take off for implements. What’s not to like? It’s $6,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Au Train, Michigan, with about 23,600 miles.

Advertisement

7 / 11

1973 Norton Commando - $6,500

1973 Norton Commando - $6,500

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Norton Commando was a classic British bike that was fast and reportedly easy to ride. It’s a bike that looks drop-dead gorgeous just sitting still. Of course, these old Nortons uphold the Brit bike stereotype of being unreliable, but that’s just part of the experience.

This Commando is $6,000 on Facebook Marketplace in Plymouth, Ohio, with 11,000 miles.

Advertisement

8 / 11

2009 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Manual Transmission - $8,250

2009 Mercedes-Benz C 300 Manual Transmission - $8,250

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

This week’s enthusiast car is one of the last cars from Mercedes-Benz to have an option for a manual transmission. These sporty C 300 sedans are somewhat rare to find with a manual transmission. This one appears to be in good shape and the seller says that they’ve completed an entire list of repairs and maintenance.

It’s for sale on Facebook Marketplace in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, for $8,250, with 136,500 miles.

Advertisement

9 / 11

2004 Pontiac GTO - $9,500

2004 Pontiac GTO - $9,500

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The Pontiac GTO is a muscle car that hails from Australia as the Holden Monaro. You get a LS1 V8 coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. Also awesome is its low mileage as it has only 94,000 miles.

It’s $9,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Iowa City, Iowa.

Advertisement

10 / 11

1966 Ford F-250 - $9,900

1966 Ford F-250 - $9,900

Illustration for article titled Mercedes C 300 Sport, AMC Matador Wagon, Saleen N20 Focus: The Dopest Vehicles I Found For Sale Online
Photo: Facebook Marketplace (Other)

The final vehicle on this list is a classic truck painted in a spectacular two-tone paint job and I can’t stop staring at it. It makes me want to roll out to the beach and have a campfire under the stars. This beauty has a V8 under the hood and a manual transmission in the cab.

It’s $9,900 on Facebook Marketplace in Aurora, Illinois, with 61,771 miles.

That’s it for this week! Have you purchased a car from one of these posts? If so, I want to know.

If you now of a weird car for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, drop it down in the comments or send it along in an email! If the car’s still for sale, we may feature it on a future post.

Advertisement

11 / 11

Mercedes Streeter

Staff Writer at Jalopnik and learning pilot. Smart Fortwo (x4), Honda Beat, Suzuki Every, AmTran Bus, VW Jetta TDI (x2), VW Touareg, Audi TT, Buell Lightning, Triumph Tiger, Genuine Stella...

DISCUSSION